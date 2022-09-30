Vivo Y73t is now official in China. The handset is now available for pre-booking via the Vivo China online store with the sale commencing on October 10, 2022. The smartphone will be offered in Autumn, fog blue and mirror black colours. Key features of Vivo Y73t include a 6.58-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery and more. Vivo X Fold+ With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

Vivo Y73t features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the device gets a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge charging technology. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Vivo Y73t is priced at CNY 1,399 for the 8GB + 128GB model, CNY 1,599 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 1,799 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

