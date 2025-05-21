Why Businesses Need to know Reverse GST for Cost Optimization

New Delhi [India], May 21: Select suppliers who provide taxable goods or services are subject to reverse GST (Goods and Services Tax). The recipient of services or goods, not the supplier, is responsible for paying GST under the reverse charge mechanism. This transfers tax payment obligations from the seller to the buyer, especially in certain situations specified by the government. To learn how the reverse charge mechanism operates and how to efficiently optimise costs for businesses, read this article in detail.

What Is the Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM) Under GST?

The Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM) under GST is a method in which the recipient becomes liable for paying GST instead of the supplier of goods or services. Typically, in reverse GST, the buyer pays the provider GST, which the seller then deposits with the government. But under RCM, the person who receives the products or services is in charge of paying the government the GST directly.

When a registered dealer purchases products or services from an unregistered dealer, for example, or certain notified supplies, such as services rendered by an insurance agent to an insurer, this procedure is usually applicable.

When Is Reverse GST (RCM) Applicable?

The procedure of reverse GST, commonly called an RCM, is applicable in particular cases where the liability to pay GST is altered from a supplier to the recipient of goods or services. Usually, this is where the transaction is done by a registered dealer purchasing goods or services from an unregistered dealer.

RCM is also levied on services through e-commerce operators, where the operator has to pay GST. The government occasionally notifies a list of goods and services for which reverse charge is to be applied mandatorily, such as some agricultural produce, legal services, and goods transport agency services. In such scenarios, businesses can use a reverse GST calculator to determine their tax liability and stay compliant.

Who Should Pay Reverse GST under RCM?

Here are some of the important factors pertaining to who should pay GST under the reverse charge mechanism:

-The recipient of goods or services can claim input tax credit for business furtherance under the reverse charge mechanism.

-Composition dealers need to pay GST at the applicable normal rates under the reverse charge mechanism. Notably, they cannot claim the input tax credit.

-GST compensation cess might apply to the tax payable under the reverse charge mechanism.

-For e-commerce services, the recipient is liable to pay taxes. In case the assessee is not present physically, a representative is liable to pay taxes.

-Section 24 of the CGST Act (Central Goods and Services Tax Act) states that individuals and entities with a turnover of less than the threshold limit need to register themselves if they pay taxes under the reverse charge mechanism. This helps promote tax compliance and adherence to GST regulations.

Effect of Reverse Charge Mechanism on Businesses

Here are the effects of the reverse charge mechanism on businesses:

-Compliance Burden: Businesses need to ensure proper record-keeping, timely tax payment and appropriate accounting processes to ensure compliance. Even though the tax burden is on recipients, the need to maintain records increases the compliance burden on businesses.

-Working Capital: As businesses do not bear the tax liability under the reverse charge mechanism, they cannot claim input tax credit. This adversely impacts the working capital as businesses cannot reduce their tax burden.

-Cost Saving: As purchasers buy goods or services from unregistered dealers, they can save on tax liability compared to buying from a registered dealer. This helps businesses optimise costs with reverse GST.

-Compliance with Tax Laws: The reverse charge mechanism ensures compliance with tax laws in India with practices. This ensures transparency and accountability in the Indian tax system.

Conclusion

Reverse GST helps recipients claim input tax credit to reduce their tax liabilities. This helps the recipients of goods or services optimise costs through reduced tax burden. Also, to calculate the accurate applicable GST under the reverse charge mechanism, consider using a reverse GST calculator. Using this calculator can help you pay the appropriate taxes to ensure compliance.

