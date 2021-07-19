New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI/SRV Media): Medical is one of the most popular career options in the world, but the journey of doctors starts after completion of MBBS degree.

To get this eminent degree, students need to study hard and secure admission to one of the prestigious colleges.

In India, the number of colleges providing seats to aspiring medical students are limited. There arises a tough competition between the aspirants each year as lakhs of students apply for a limited number of seats.

The aspiring students show their preference for studying MBBS abroad despite the tough competition there, as the quality of education is premium adding many other benefits for the students.

In India, there are 70,978 seats for MBBS at 529 colleges, of which 269 are government colleges and 260 are private colleges. For these seats, every year lakhs of students apply through the NEET exam with a desire to get admission to a government college as private colleges have a high fee structure and ask for high donations.

The medical colleges in India lack infrastructure and proper research facilities, which affect the learning process of the students. They lack modern technologies for proper training at the institutes.

Young medical students are choosing foreign countries to pursue their dreams for many important and unavoidable reasons. The admission procedure being simple is one such reason. Students can study in English as well as any other foreign language. The fee structure is also pretty affordable for the medical courses.

There are recognized top medical organizations like WHO, MCI/NMC, USMLE, etc. Moreover, the young medical students get international exposure, good quality education with the latest techniques. They get the opportunity to work internationally as they receive a globally recognized degree. They experience a low cost of living with all essential amenities at the hostel.

Eligibility Criteria for MBBS Abroad is also pretty flexible. The minimum age limit for the students should be 17 years on the year of admission or on 31st December. The aspiring candidate must be qualified for the 10+2 with 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from the recognized board. For the reserved category, it is 40% of marks. Candidates need to qualify for the NEET exam before applying for admission abroad.

MBBS in foreign countries is a top chosen option by the Indian students as they offer a cost-effective fee structure as compared to medical colleges in India. The fee structure for medical study in a foreign country is 20- 80 lakhs for the 5-6 years of the program, depending on the university. It offers the low cost of accommodation with all the essential amenities provided to the students at the university at budget-friendly prices.

Every year several students want to get MBBS admission abroad as they dream to study at top world universities that assure a bright future for them. But before taking admission to MBBS in the university abroad, Indian students need to have the following documents that are required from the students to get admission to the renowned university. The documents required are- 10th & 12th mark sheet, Admission letter, Health insurance, Original passport, Passport size photographs, NEET scorecard, HIV report, COVID-19 report.

MBBS Abroad Admission Procedure is also hassle-free. It has an easy and simple procedure of studying MBBS abroad as they offer direct admission without an entrance test. Students can apply online at the preferred university in which they chose to study.

Students need to fill in the details and provide all the above-mentioned documents and pay the application fee for admission. While admission procedure or choosing a college many students get confused, so they easily get guidance from our expert counselors who solve the query and give the best suitable advice according to the requirement of the student.

Studying MBBS Abroad has pros and cons so before choosing a country students should know the impacts. MBBS is a time-consuming course of 5-6 years so they must know all the pros and cons which will help them to achieve success and perform well in their studies. There are plenty of options for them but one needs to know every aspect for the future and get prepared for it.

The advantages of MBBS Abroad are the donation is not needed, plenty of seats are available for students, advanced technology is provided for the students, global exposure can be achieved by the student and the best part is the course focuses on the practical knowledge and experience.

But there are few disadvantages also, like, the MCI Screening test, extreme climatic conditions, unavailability of homemade food, language barrier, and differences in culture and traditions. The students take time to get accustomed to all these conditions during their six-year-long course.

Numerous countries offer the best medical studies, and every year numerous students travel to different countries to study MBBS. The top destinations for MBBS are Russia, China, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, UK, Singapore, and many more. Indian students prefer studying MBBS in Russia or MBBS in Ukraine as they have top world-ranked universities.

