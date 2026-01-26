Dehradun, January 26: The Uttarakhand Government has implemented the Uniform Civil Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, to introduce necessary amendments to the UCC Act, 2024, following the approval of the Governor. As per the CMO's release, the ordinance has been promulgated by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.), under Article 213 of the Constitution of India and has come into force with immediate effect. Through this ordinance, procedural, administrative, and penal improvements have been made to various provisions of the Code to ensure its effective, transparent, and smooth implementation.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, along with promoting women's empowerment, protecting children's rights, and ensuring equality in civil rights, one of the UCC's most significant contributions has been simplifying procedures. This is reflected in the fact that within less than a year of its implementation, 4,74,447 marriages have already been registered. Couples can now register their marriages online from anywhere. Earlier, they were required to appear in person at the Sub-Registrar's office on a fixed date, accompanied by two witnesses. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that by implementing the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand has shown the way for other states. Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches UCC Portal, Credits People for Implementation (Watch Video).

"The transparency and simplicity with which the provisions of the UCC have been implemented over the past year have strengthened public trust in the process. This is why many people are now opting to register under the UCC. The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code has proved to be a model law in every respect," he said. According to the release, before the implementation of the UCC, marriages were registered under the "Uttarakhand Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2010." The entire process was offline, requiring both spouses and two witnesses to be physically present at the Sub-Registrar's office. Uttarakhand CM Attends Sports and Cultural Festival in Tehri; Distributes UCC Certificates.

However, under the UCC, nearly 100 per cent of marriage registrations are now being completed online. Couples and witnesses can apply from anywhere by uploading their records and recording video statements. As a result, untill January 19, a total of 4,74,447 marriage registrations had been completed in less than a year since the UCC came into force. This translates to an average of around 1,400 registrations per day, compared to just 67 per day under the previous law, a release said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)