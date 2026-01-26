Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Republic Day, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared an adorable video with his niece Ayat and nephew Ahil. The video showed Salman spending quality time with little ones Ayat and Ahil as they listened to 'Maatrubhoomi', a patriotic song from his 'Battle of Galwan'.https://www.instagram.com/p/DT-xNzLiCzm/"This is for all the chota chota nanna munna desh bhakts and patriots . Happy Republic Day love your Maatrubhumi... Jai Hind @salmankhanfilmsmusic," he captioned the post. "Maatrubhumi" is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The music and vocals aim to evoke strong patriotic emotions.The film's teaser was released in December last year and gave a glimpse of Salman's character, who portrays an Indian Army officer. The teaser shows him with a serious and restrained expression. The visuals depict rough terrain, cold weather, and close combat, offering a preview of the challenges soldiers face at high altitudes.

Battle of Galwan is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed.

Actor Chitrangada Singh is also a part of the movie, which will be released on April 17. (ANI)

