VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: A Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) is a financial instrument that strategically combines essential life insurance coverage with market-linked investment growth in a single policy. During periods marked by frequent and rapid changes in financial markets, ULIPs from platforms like Tata AIA have demonstrated notable growth. These plans offer policyholders life cover to secure their future, coupled with the handy feature to adjust their investment allocation. This dual capacity assists individuals in managing market risk while continuing to pursue long-term wealth accumulation goals.

Also Read | Apple Watch To Rescue: Smartwatch of Apple Saves Life of Madhya Pradesh Man by Alerting Him About Unusually High Heart Rate During Movie.

What is a ULIP?

A ULIP is a type of life insurance plan that combines two benefits into one simple product.

Also Read | 'Baahubali: The Epic' Box Office: Re-Release of SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Scores Big in Opening Weekend; Check Out How Much OG 'Baahubali' Movies Earned in Theatres.

* A portion of the funds you pay goes toward providing life insurance cover. This means your family is financially secure if something happens to you.

* The rest of your funds are invested in different market-linked funds.

Conceptually, a ULIP functions as a composite mechanism: it provides immediate protection (the life cover) while simultaneously offering an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation (the investment component). The Tata AIA ULIP plan represents one method of obtaining this combination of protection and investment in a unified structure.

How a ULIP works

The utilisation of funds within a ULIP is systematic. When a premium payment is made, the capital is allocated into two components:

* Life insurance component: A portion of the premium is directed toward the life cover. Should the policyholder pass away, the designated beneficiary receives the death benefit. This constitutes the fundamental protection element of the plan.

* Investment component: The residual amount is invested according to the fund selections made by the policyholder. This component is dedicated to pursuing wealth creation over the long term.

Investors select funds based on their tolerance for risk. Four principal types of fund options are generally available:

* Equity funds: These funds primarily invest in company stocks. They are structured to aim for higher potential returns but inherently carry higher risk.

* Income, fixed interest, and bond funds: Investments are placed in instruments such as government securities and corporate bonds. They target stable returns with an associated medium level of risk.

* Cash funds: These allocate capital to bank deposits and short-term instruments. They are characterised by a lower risk profile and tend to provide stable returns.

* Hybrid/balanced funds: This fund type integrates both stocks (equity) and bonds (debt). Their objective is to achieve a balance between potential capital growth and overall risk mitigation.

You can use a ULIP calculator to estimate potential returns and choose the right fund strategy for your goals.

Types of ULIP plans based on goals

ULIPs are versatile instruments suitable for a range of financial objectives throughout an individual's life cycle.

Why ULIPs are gaining attention during market changes

The increased volatility and rapid shifts observed in financial markets motivate many investors to seek stability and managed growth.

* Layer of Security: The life insurance component provides a fixed benefit that remains secure. This foundational protection feature is a significant advantage, particularly during market instability.

* Simplified Risk Management: In times of market fluctuation, policyholders have the ability to reallocate capital from higher-risk equity funds to lower-risk debt funds or hybrid funds. This mechanism, known as switching, is a functional tool for attempting to mitigate potential losses or safeguard realised gains.

* Expert Management: Policyholders are relieved from the obligation of constantly tracking market changes personally. Expert fund managers oversee investment decisions, thereby reducing the day-to-day pressure and stress associated with market volatility.

ULIPs offer strategic integration of growth potential, family security, and tax advantages, positioning them as a highly regarded option for long-term financial planning.

About Tata AIA Life InsuranceTata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd., combining the trust of the Tata brand with AIA's global expertise in insurance. The company provides a wide range of life insurance solutions, covering protection, savings, retirement, and health needs of individuals and families. With a strong claim settlement record, innovative digital platforms, and a customer-first approach, Tata AIA ensures convenience, reliability, and financial security. Today, it continues to be a trusted partner for millions of Indians in their long-term financial and protection journey.

Disclaimer:

* Tata AIA Maha Raksha Supreme Select - Non-Linked, Non-Participating, Pure Risk, Individual Life Insurance Product (UIN: 110N171V12)

* 1Illustrated Premium is the monthly premium excluding taxes for 20 yr. old female, Standard Life, Non-Smoker for 2 Cr. Sum Assured with Policy Term of 20 yrs. (Regular Pay) with Life Secure plan option salaried person. Please refer Benefit Illustration for more details. Tata AIA Life shall have the right to claim, deduct, adjust, recover the amount of any applicable tax or imposition, levied by any statutory or administrative body, from the benefits payable under the Policy. Kindly refer the sales illustration for the exact premium.

* 2Tax benefits of up to ₹46,800 u/s 80C is calculated at highest tax slab rate of 31.20% (including cess excluding surcharge) on life insurance premium paid of ₹1,50,000 as per old tax regime. Tax benefits under the policy are subject to conditions laid under Section 80C, 80D,10(10D), 115BAC and other applicable provisions of the Income Tax Act,1961. Good and Service tax and Cess if any will be charged extra as per prevailing rates. The Tax Free income is subject to conditions specified under section 10(10D) and other applicable provisions of the Income Tax Act,1961. Tax laws are subject to amendments made thereto from time to time. Please consult your tax advisor for details, before acting on above.

* 3Tata AIA Maha Raksha Supreme Select offers Premium discount of 1% of single premium and 8.5% on first year premiums for regular and limited pay to the salaried customers & digital discount of 1% for Single Pay, 10% for Limited Pay/Regular Pay.

* 4Tata AIA Maha Raksha Supreme Select offers Premium discount of 1% of single premium and 8.5% on first year premiums for regular and limited pay to the salaried customers.

* 5With this feature, instant death benefit of INR 3 Lacs from the Sum Assured will be paid within 1 working day from the claim registration date. This feature is applicable only after a waiting period of 3 policy years from the policy inception or revival of the policy and provided the policy is in force. The remaining SA shall be payable post the completion of the claim investigation. Further, in case of any discrepancy in the claim investigation resulting in the final decision of non-payment of the claim, the company reserves the right to recover the already paid amount. The acceleration of instant claim should not be construed/interpreted as acceptance of the claim. | On assessment of documents submitted during claim assessment, additional documents may be sought by the company. | Please refer the sales brochure and policy document for more details

* 6With this feature, policyholder is allowed to defer the due premium for a period of 12 months while maintaining the full risk cover under the base plan and attached riders. At the end of Premium Deferment period, the policyholder is required to pay the due premiums, including the premium applicable for the period of Premium Deferment, i.e., the base cover premium and additional premium (if any). | FlexiPay Benefit shall be available for multiple times with a gap of 5 policy years from the expiry date of previous Premium Deferment. The option can be exercised only after payment of 5 full years premium. | No interest shall be levied on the premium due during the Premium Deferment period. If the premiums due are not paid within the grace period after expiry of the FlexiPay Benefit, the Policy (including Rider(s), if any) shall lapse and no benefits shall be payable in the Policy or the Rider(s), if any) and company shall be entitled to recover the same from any amounts or benefits payable under the Policy or Rider(s). | Please refer the sales brochure and policy document for more details.

* 7The product offers first year discount of 2% for Limited Pay/Regular Pay and 1% for Single Pay under Nominee & family discount to existing TATA AIA customers

* 8If Return of Balance Premium option is chosen with any of the benefit option/s, an amount equal to the Total Premiums Paid (excluding loading for modal premiums) towards the benefit option, less any claim amount already paid out under the respective benefit option, shall be payable at the end of the benefit option term, provided the benefit option is not terminated.

* 9Riders are not mandatory and are available for a nominal extra cost. For more details on benefits, premiums, and exclusions under the Rider, please contact Tata AIA Life's Insurance Advisor/Intermediary/ branch.

* 10Our Individual Death Claim Settlement Ratio is 99.41% for FY 2023 - 24 as per the latest annual audited figures

* 11Tata AIA Vitality - A Wellness Program that offers you an upfront discount at policy inception. You can also earn premium discount / cover booster (as applicable) for subsequent years on policy anniversary basis your Vitality Status (tracked on Vitality app) Please refer rider brochures for additional details on health and wellness benefits.

* 12On enrolling into the Wellness Program, you get an upfront discount of 5% on 1st year premium for Accidental Death, Accidental Total & Permanent Disability, Accidental Disability Care Benefits and of 10% on 1st year premium for Term Booster, CritiCare Plus, Accelerated CritiCare, Multistage CritiCare, Cancer Care, Cardiac Care. The rewards are offered on cumulative basis and in any year, the maximum rewards in view of both the Up-front Rewards and Annual Rewards Flex together shall be 15% for Accidental Death, Accidental Total & Permanent Disability, Accidental Disability Care and 30% for all other rider benefit options. Discount is driven by accumulated points which is achieved through wellness status. Please refer policy document for more details.

* 13Income Tax benefits would be available as per the prevailing income tax laws, subject to fulfillment of conditions stipulated therein. Income Tax laws are subject to change from time to time. Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd. does not assume responsibility on tax implication mentioned anywhere in this document. Please consult your own tax consultant to know the tax benefits available to you.

* Tata AIA Life Insurance Non-Linked Comprehensive Protection Rider (UIN:110B033V04 or any other later version) - A Non-Linked, Non- Participating Individual Health Rider, Tata AIA Vitality Protect (A Non-Linked, Non- Participating Individual Health rider (UIN:110B046V04 any other later version), Tata AIA Vitality Health (A Non-Linked, Non- Participating Individual Health rider (UIN:110B045V03 any other later version) are available under this plan.

* Vitality is a trademark licensed to Tata AIA Life by Amplify Health Assets PTE. Limited, a joint venture between Vitality Group International, INC. and AIA Company Limited. The assessment under the wellness program shall not be considered as a medical advice or a substitute to a consultation/treatment by a professional medical practitioner.

* Insurance cover is available under this product.

* This product is underwritten by Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited. This plan is not a guaranteed issuance plan, and it will be subject to Company's underwriting and acceptance.

* Buying a Life Insurance policy is a long-term commitment. An early termination of the policy usually involves high costs, and the Surrender Value payable may be less than all the Premiums Paid.

* In case of sub-standard lives, extra premiums will be charged as per our underwriting guidelines.

* For more details on risk factors, terms and conditions please read Sales Brochure carefully before concluding a sale.

* All Premiums, Charges, and interest payable under the policy are exclusive of applicable taxes, duties, surcharge, cesses, or levies which will be entirely borne/ paid by the Policyholder, in addition to the payment of such Premium, charges or interest. Tata AIA Life shall have the right to claim, deduct, adjust, and recover the amount of any applicable tax or imposition, levied by any statutory or administrative body, from the benefits payable under the Policy.

* L&C/Advt/2025/June/Aug/3110

* No Goods and Service Tax shall be applicable on Individual life insurance products as per prevailing laws. Tax laws are subject to amendments from time to time. If any imposition (tax or otherwise) is levied by any statutory or administrative body under the Policy, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited reserves the right to claim the same from the Policyholder.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)