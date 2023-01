New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/PNN): Topgallant Media Pvt. Ltd. organized the Atal Achievement Awards 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi. It was a ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field of Healthcare, Education and Business. Atal Achievement Awards 2022 brought together who's from Healthcare, Education and Business Sector in one place to Discuss, Network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

Faggan Singh Kulaste Minister of State for Rural Development, Government of India, Kaushal Kishore Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs of India, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Former Cabinet Minister, and National Spokesperson from BJP, Dr Arvind Kumar Goel- Educationist and Philanthropist, Pradeep Gandhi, Member of Parliament were the Chief Guests & Guests Of Honour for the ceremony. The winners were felicitated by them which included Individuals/Organizations from all across India.

Also Read | PM @narendramodi Dedicates Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, Worth Around Rs 12,600 … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Some of the iconic awardees for The Atal Achievement Awards 2022 were as follows:

- SUKHDEEP SINGH AASHT, FOUNDER & CEO of CENTRE FOR FINANCIAL INFORMATICS AND LITERACY (CFIL)- GLOBAL ENTREPRENEUR IN FINANCIAL LITERACY

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Sidelined For 8-10 Weeks With Grade 2 Hip Injury After Crashing Out of Australian Open 2023.

- DR OM PRAKASH JAIN, PRESIDENT of WCS PVT LTD - TRANSFORMATIONAL ENTREPRENEUR IN SOCIAL WELFARE

- DIGITAL APTECH PVT. LTD- MOST PROMISING IT & DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY OF 2022

- YASSMIN MISTRY, MD & CEO OF DURAND FORMS INDIA PVT. LTD.- DYNAMIC WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

- MOCO- EMERGING AUTOMATIVE ACCESSORIES BRAND OF THE YEAR

- JANARDHAN BABU, MANAGING PARTNER OF JAYALAKSHMI FARMS- LEADING ENTREPRENEUR IN THE FIELD OF DAIRY INDUSTRY

- SATHYA SHANKAR, CHAIRMAN OF SG CORPORATES- OUTSTANDING LEADER IN RURAL EMPLOYMENT

- PANNALAL EXPORTS PVT LTD- MOST PROMISING EXPORT COMPANY IN FOOD GRAIN INDUSTRY

- DR AMBRISH PRAFULL VIJAYAKAR, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF PREDICTIVE HOMOEOPATHY- MOST PROMISING LEADER IN THE FIELF OF HOMEOPATHY

Other awardess were -

- DR. ANIL KUMAR

- J JOSHI INFRA PROJECTS PVT. LTD

- RELISYS MEDICAL DEVICES LIMITED

- ANKITA OVERSEAS

- SPANGLE STEEL PRODUCT

- SHASHANK CHAKRAWARTI (WELLNESS FOREVER MEDICARE PRIVATE LIMITED)

- MANIPAL UNIVERSITY JAIPUR

- HEINRICH CORPORATION INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

- ABDUL MAJEED

- LADANI ASSOCIATE

- AIRPETS RELOCATION SERVICES PVT. LTD.

- AGRI PROCESS INNOVATIONS TECHNOLOGIES LLP

- ND CARE NIROGAM (P) LTD

- ADITYA GROUP

- BOOMING BULLS ACADEMY

- COL. DR. SUNIL JAIN

- DR. CHANDRASHEKHAR THODUPUNURI

- DR. MUKUL SHASTRY (CUBE GROUP)

- DAYAWATI MODI ACADEMY

- MANISH MISHRA

- RUS EDUCATION INDIA PVT LTD

- M S METAL & CHEMICAL SUPPLIER

- MBNK

- KALRA HOSPITAL SRCNC PVT. LTD

- MITTAL TUBE COMPANY

- YOUR WELLNESS CENTRE

- DR. ROOPESH KUMAR

- MADHAW ANAND

- DR. LIPI SINGH

- IYSERT ENERGY RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

- TRINITY CORPORATE SUITES

- KALPAVRIKSHA LOGITECH SERVICES PVT LTD

- IIT PATNA

- ADARSH CO-OPERATIVE BANK LTD

- BOMBAY METRICS SUPPLY CHAIN LIMITED

- ST. MIRA'S COLLEGE FOR GIRLS, PUNE

- VAIBHAV PANDE

- RAINTECH SOFTWARE LTD

- KISHORE CHANDRA PRASAD RESEARCH FOUNDATION

- SOUBIR BHATT

- MICROTEK COLLEGE OF MANAGEMENT AND TECHNOLOGY

- RAMANAND INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY & MANAGEMENT

- DR. RAJESH ATULKAR

- DR. SANJIB KUMAR BEHERA

- DR. P C JAGADEESH

- TIRUPATI FOOD INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD.

- AKUMS DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

- BELIEVERS CHURCH MEDICAL COLLEGE HOSPITAL

- DR. JAMAL YUSUF

- DR. SAIBAL MUKHOPADHYAY

- DR MILIND SAMPGAONKAR

- DR. SHEKHAR SRIVASTAV

- PROF. DR. CHAKRADHAR MADDELA

- BEN PHARMACEUTICALS

- SHUBHAM SHARMA, Founder & CEO of HEYLIN SPARK for Entrepreneur of The Year

- DHINGRA SHOE INTERLINING PVT. LTD.

- DR. RIDHIMA KHAMESRA

- DR. MOHANLAL PANDA

- IMS GHAZIABAD

- G- CUBE LMS

- FUTURE CHOICE CLUB

- BIPIN DAYAL

- SCIDENTAI

- FOODEES GROUP OF CONSULTANTS

- ASHOKA WOMEN'S ENGINEERING COLLEGE

- DR. ASHISH GAUTAM

- CT UNIVERSITY

- DR.PRABHAT KUMAR SRIVASTAVA

- LNCT GROUP OF COLLEGES

- B R SOFTECH PVT. LTD.

- DR. PRAMOD GIRI

- KAVYA DIABETES CLINIC

- MORLATIS ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION PVT. LTD.

- NUTRIORG

- PATHNSITU BIOTECHNOLOGIES

- WIDE RANGE GROUP

- ELITE LEARNING

- AJAYAKUMAR. V.V

- CHAHAT AGGARWAL

- SAKSHI INTERNATIONAL PVT. LTD.

- DR KARTHIK RAMESH (MBA SSSIHL)

- FERMENTIS LIFE SCIENCES PVT. LTD.

- BHARAT KUMAR RAO

- KHARAL SINGH

- BIOREX HEALTHCARE

- DR. ANJU SHARMA

- DADU MEDICAL CENTRE PRIVATE LIMITED

- DR. MUSHARRAF AHMAD KHAN (CHAIRMAN) AL KHATEEB POLYTECHNIC COLLEGE

- DR CHANDRASHEKHAR PAKHMODE

- DR. SRIDEV SHASTRI

- DR. PAVAN KUMAR

- JAIDEEP PAWAR-(GRAMEPAY & PAY10)

- VMAX E-SOLUTIONS INDIA PVT. LTD.

- SHIKHA MAHAJAN

- S S SYSTEMS PVT LTD

- CITA IMMIGRATION

- AJAY KAMATH

- DR. HUKUM SINGH

- GAUTAM AND COMPANY

- AROGYADHAM PILES FISTULA HOSPITAL PANCHKULA

- SMART VEHICLE ROBOTICS

- VARSHNEY INFOTECH PVT. LTD.

- M/S SAMRVIR BIOTECH PVT LTD

- PRAMOD TRIPATHI

- IASSIST INNOVATIONS LABS

- KARAM LASER CLINIC

- KATARIA INDUSTRIES PVT LTD

- LAKSHMI NORTH EAST SOLUTIONS (LNES)

- DR. CA. D. SURESH KUMAR

- MV INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

- DR VIPIN GUPTA

- HORIZON VENTURES

- DR BALAKRISHNA SRINIVAS MADDODI (ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR MIT-MANIPAL MAHE)

- DR. RITU DEWAN

- OPIANT TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.

- RURAL INSTITUTE FOR SKILL EMPOWERMENT (RISE)

- NUTRAFERON PVT LTD

- ONESOURCE KARMA YOGA PVT LTD

Karun Singh (CEO) of Topnotch Foundation & Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)