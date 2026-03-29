Thiuranathapuram (Kerala) [India], March 29 (ANI): Ahead of the state assembly election, Kerala Assembly LoP VD Satheesan took a sharp jibe at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday and challenged him to an open debate.

"Pinarayi Vijayan is not Pinarayi. He is 'Nunarayi'... Whether the label 'Nuneshan' or 'Nunarayi' fits better remains to be seen, but I officially challenge the Chief Minister to an open debate because I only speak after thorough study, and these attempts to brand me a liar are a desperate smear campaign reminiscent of a Sankaradi film plot to frame someone," said Satheesan.

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CM Pinarayi Vijayan has dismissed allegations of a CPI (M)-SDPI deal for the upcoming Assembly elections as "false", stating that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is making such claims for political gain.

Addressing a public event in Tirur, the Chief Minister reiterated that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has consistently maintained a strong stance against communalism.

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He asserted that the government's return to power was not due to gimmicks, but the result of its performance. "Since assuming office again, the State has achieved significant progress across multiple sectors," CM Vijayan said.

"The election campaign is entering its final stages. From what I have seen travelling across the state, there is a clear and powerful wave in favour of the LDF. People have experienced a decade of development and social security. Our focus remains on the 'Kerala Model'--where we protect the interests of the common man while modernising our infrastructure. We are confident of a massive mandate on April 9," the chief minister said.

The CPI(M) is seeking a third consecutive term in the upcoming elections set to be held in a single phase in the State on April 9.

In response to questions about the SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) support for the Congress-led UDF, Vijayan said, "We have always said that communalism of any colour- be it majority or minority- is a threat to our social fabric. The LDF has ensured that for the last 10 years, there has not been a single communal riot in Kerala. This is because we do not compromise with such forces." (ANI)

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