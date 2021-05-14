Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14 (ANI): IT software major Wipro on Friday announced the appointment of business leader Tulsi Naidu to its board of directors for five years from July 1.

She will serve as an independent director and bring a wealth of experience to Wipro, having spent 25 years in the global financial services sector.

Naidu is CEO Asia Pacific of Zurich Insurance Group. Before that, she spent 14 years at Prudential in various executive positions across UK and Europe business.

"Her knowledge of the global financial services sector together with proven experience in driving large transformational change and understanding of technology will hugely benefit Wipro," said Chairman Rishad Premji.

Naidu holds a post-graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad and a bachelor's degree in Mathematics, Economics and Statistics from Nizam College in Hyderabad. (ANI)

