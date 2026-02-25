Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25 (ANI): Kalaburagi is set to host its biggest international women's tennis tournament as the ITF W35 Kalaburagi prepares to take centre stage from March 1 to 8, 2026, at the Chandrashekar Patil Stadium.

The USD 30,000 tournament, part of the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour governed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), marks the city's first-ever ITF W35-level women's professional event, as per a press release from ITF.

The tournament will feature a 32-player singles main draw, preceded by a 32-player qualifying draw beginning on 1 March, along with a 16-team doubles draw. Main draw matches will commence on 3 March. As an ITF W35-category event, it offers valuable ranking points and an important opportunity for players aspiring to progress to higher-tier competitions, including the WTA Tour.

The event has attracted a competitive international field from 11 countries, including Thailand's Achisa Chanta (WR 443) and the Netherlands' Jasmijn Gimbrere (WR 431).

There is also a strong Indian presence in the singles main draw led by rising star Vaishnavi Adkar, who recently climbed to India's world number two and made history at last week's ITF Women's Open W100 in Bengaluru by becoming the first Indian woman since Sania Mirza in 2009 to reach an ITF W100 level or higher singles final.

She is joined by Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Ankita Raina, both of whom also delivered impressive performances last week in Bengaluru. Also featuring in the main draw are Zeel Desai, Akanksha Dileep Nitture, Shruti Ahlawat and Sonal Patil.

Karnataka has demonstrated its ability to stage top level international tournaments like the Davis Cup Qualifiers, Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs, the Bengaluru Open ATP 125 Challenger and the KPB Trust ITF Women's Open (W100), the country's highest-value women's ITF tournament, in recent months and the ITFW35 Kalaburagi is the latest addition to the calendar of world-class tennis events in the state.

Speaking about the tournament, Priyank Kharge, the Minister for IT BT & RDPR, Gov. of Karnataka, District Incharge Minister and Vice President, Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) said, "Hosting the W35 in Kalaburagi is an important step in expanding access to international-level competition within the state. This tournament provides players with valuable Ranking points and exposure, while giving young athletes in the region the opportunity to witness professional tennis up close. We believe events like this play a crucial role in strengthening the competitive structure in India and inspiring the next generation to pursue the sport with greater confidence and ambition."

"Such events at Kalaburagi earlier have been embraced by the city of Kalaburagi and inspired many youngsters to take up sports. I am sure the players would have a good experience in the historical city of Kalaburagi. The Kalaburagi District Administration, headed by Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, has made elaborate arrangements for this event with help from KSLTA. This is another step towards making Karnataka the Tennis destination in the country," he added.

Kalaburagi's inclusion on the 2026 ITF calendar highlights India's continued growth on the international women's tennis circuit. The city has previously staged ITF Women's USD 10,000 events in 2012 and two successive editions in 2015. The upcoming W35 edition represents a significant elevation in both category and prize money, further enhancing Kalaburagi's global profile in women's tennis. (ANI)

