BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14: Wipro Commercial and Institutional Business (CIB), (part of the Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting division), today launched MyWiproVerse Bengaluru, an IoT-powered experience hub that combines advanced technology, human-centric design, and sustainable innovation. The centre showcases future-ready workspaces featuring IoT enabled lighting systems that support circadian rhythms and ergonomic seating designed for comfort and productivity - demonstrating how next-generation solutions can enhance well-being, boost productivity, and drive environmental responsibility.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Birthday Special: Team India Head Coach Receives Warm Wishes From Teammates and BCCI As He Turns 44.

This is the fourth MyWiproVerse launch for Wipro CIB following successful openings in Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Building on the strong market response to its earlier centres, Wipro is expanding to Bengaluru with a new 2,500 sq. ft. flagship innovation experience hub. Located in India's technology capital and home to IT giants, start-ups, and global corporations, Bengaluru is the ideal location for this state-of-the-art facility.

The lighting solutions cater to three key application areas: Modern Workplace Lighting, Industrial Lighting, and Outdoor Lighting. The center also highlights Wipro's expertise as a Premium Professional Seating brand, with ergonomic solutions spanning offices, auditoriums, stadiums, collaborative and lounge zones, work-from-home setups, and waiting areas across hospitals, education, airports, and banks. Visitors can also explore smart lighting, advanced automation and ergonomic seating solutions through interactive walkthroughs, guided tours and expert led workshops. The experience centre also features many innovations including Dark Sky compliant lighting that reflect Wipro's commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Also Read | 'I Love RSS' Campaign in Karnataka: Sangh Supporters Launch Campaign in Mandya After Priyank Kharge's Letter to Congress-Led Government Seeking Ban on RSS Activities.

"Bengaluru thrives on innovation, and its workplaces are rapidly evolving to meet the needs of a highly connected, knowledge driven workforce," said Anuj Dhir, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Commercial and Institutional Business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting. "With MyWiproVerse Bengaluru, we are enabling businesses to reimagine their work environments through smarter technology, thoughtful design and sustainable practices. This is more than a showcase, it is a collaborative hub where organizations can experience, experiment and adopt solutions that enhance performance, improve employee well-being and advance their sustainability goals."

The launch of MyWiproVerse Bengaluru reinforces Wipro Commercial and Institutional Business's vision of shaping the future of workspaces in India. By combining innovation, design expertise and sustainable thinking, the company aims to help organizations create environments that inspire people and deliver measurable business outcomes. The centre is now open for business leaders, architects and designers to explore solutions that can transform the way they work.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)