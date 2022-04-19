Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India-based web hosting company Wise Solution, founded in 2010, was acquired by Server Wala Cloud Data Centers Pvt. Ltd in 2019 which operated it successfully for 3 years.

Wise Solution well-accommodated multiple resellers, local and big organizations, and small to large-scale websites while providing the best solutions in domains, web hosting, servers, email, etc.

However, after recognizing the huge market demand for the same, Wise Solution has announced its evolved transformation and relaunched itself as Hostbillo Hosting Solution. targeting a global customer base. Presently, Hostbillo has been focusing on rendering avant-garde product solutions to businesses and websites.

The founder and CEO of Hostbillo, Akshay Saini, briefed, "The services and facilities of Wise Solution web hosting company were limited to the country 'India.' When I and my team of specialists marked the huge success of Wise Solution and encountered fast-paced increasing demands, we understood that every other user around the globe can considerably benefit from our seamless hosting services. This is where the thought of building Hostbillo Hosting Solution came into the picture. We did not want to bound ourselves to a single location when our hyper-scale, intense, worthy and in-demand services can be launched as well as thrive all over the world."

Hostbillo, an entirely new brand with a unique brand mascot, has now come up with plenty of new services and a wide range of unlimited web hosting plans available across 7 locations globally - India, US, Russia, France, Netherlands, Germany, UAE.

The company has revamped its hosting plans and introduced highly customizable as well as flexible options to enable customers to build their online presence swiftly and with ultimate ease.

From domain registration, web hosting, email facilities, and SSL, to Microsoft 365, Hostbillo web hosting company has covered all with the proactive support of enterprise-grade hardware and the most advanced technologies.

The company's servers involve robust security features and measures to provide customers with data protection assurance against all types of security threats. Further, its data centers ensure to deliver the highest and most consistent network connectivity while providing a 99.90% uptime guarantee.

Moreover, Hostbillo offers technical assistance and customer service support through experienced, highly-skilled, and proficient professionals. They make themselves available 24/7/365 over diverse communication modes in order to provide instant responses.

Hostbillo web hosting company has been accomodating and furnishing its customers by supplying countless benefits and privileges. As a Hostbillo customer, one can acquire access to the following advantages -

The company offers inexpensive prices for all its world-class services and plans. It enables its customer to maximize their profit at a minimal investment.

The company tends to provide tons of offers and discounts for long-term plans or packages, on diverse occasions, to first-time users, regular customers, and various other criteria.

The company delivers influential and efficient services with the support of top-tier equipment and potent hardware tools. It provides SSDs (Solid-State Drives) rather than traditional HDDs (Hard-Disk Drives) for the data storage for ensuring the fastest processing, least web page loading time, and smooth operations with no interruption.

