Chandigarh [India], February 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): NID Foundation in association with Shri Guru Ravidas Janma Sthan Public Charitable Trust of Varanasi organized a Blood Donation Camp on the occasion of 646th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

The Blood Donation Camp was organized at the ramparts of Seer Goverdhanpur, the birthplace of Guru Ravidas at Varanasi. Shri Guru Ravidas Janma Sthan Public Charitable Trust Chairman and head of Dera Sachkhand Ballan Sant Niranjan Dass along with Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron NID Foundation and Chancellor Chandigarh University, inaugurated the Blood Donation Camp.

Teams from Blood Bank of SIR Sunderlal Hopital, IMS Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Hospital Varanasi took part in the Blood Donation Camp, which were led by Dr Sandip Kumar and Dr Virendra Kumar Singh. Every year Sangat from all over the world visits Seer Goverdhanpur to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, who is also known as 'Shiromani Sant.' 300 Units of blood donated by volunteers; NID Foundation will work to overcome the shortage of blood in the country.

Addressing the gathering at the camp, Chief Patron NID Foundation Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Guru Ravidas played a pivotal role in the upliftment of poor and deprived sections of the society. Guruji, despite several obstacles, gave the message of choosing the spiritual path and leading a simple life which has become a guiding principle for mankind. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown respect and admiration for the teachings of Guru Ravidas. Prime Minister has announced Rs 50 Crores for the development and beautification of Seer Goverdhanpur, and many of the projects under this have already been completed."

"NID Foundation will work on creating awareness on Blood Donation so as to overcome the shortage of Blood to the needy all over the nation," added Sandhu.

Speaking on the occasion, Dera Sachkhand Ballan head Sant Niranjan Dass Ji said, "As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji, we should learn from his teachings of serving the mankind irrespective of caste, creed or religion. With a vision to increase access of Janma Asthan Mandir at Seer Goverdhanpur, the government of India under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken several initiatives and announced several projects for the same. The initial work of Sant Ravidas birthplace development project, including the Langar Hall and toilet block near the temple have already been inaugurated by PM Modi in 2021. The park to be built for Rs 4.5 Crore will have a 25ft bronze statue of Guru Ravidas, concertina wired boundary, pathways, fountains, toilet blocks, playing area, open gymnasium, parking zone, and attractive landscaping."

Talking about the importance of blood donation, Dr Sandip Kumar SIR Sunderlal Hopital, IMS BHU said, "India is a country with highest number of road accidents and more than 30,000 people die per year due to late availability of blood, which raises the importance of such donation camps where youth can come forward and help the needy ones. During the Blood Donation Camp organized today by NID Foundation, people from different parts of the world donated a total of 300 units of blood for the social cause."

NID Foundation founded by Satnam Singh Sandhu is a social, economic, and political outreach & engagement organization that works with the community, government, industry, and civil society stakeholders to generate reform-oriented intelligence in areas of domestic and international issues, governance, education, and environmental reforms, thereby supporting leaders and policymakers in making informed decisions. Our vision uses global challenges as props and set cutting-edge experiential learning tools to trigger this adaptive capacity.

With active participation of thought leaders like Satnam Singh Sandhu, the NID Foundation is conceptualized and developed at the intersection of issues that are critical to building a New India and focuses on shared global responsibilities, ecological conservation, education, sustainability, and universal wellness. NID Foundation builds partnerships that bring together resources, expertise, and vision while working with the core actors of nation-building to identify issues, find solutions and drive change.

Website: www.nidf.in

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: www.cuchd.in

