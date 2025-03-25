BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: WOL3D, India's pioneering and one of the leading SME in the 3D printing industry, has announced a strategic expansion with the launch of new experience centres in five key cities across India. This milestone marks a significant step toward making 3D printing more accessible to Indian consumers and businesses, reinforcing WOL3D's mission to bridge the gap between ideation and manufacturing.

The new experience centres are being inaugurated in Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Vijayawada and Guwahati this month in a phased manner. These centres will serve as immersive hubs where retail buyers, manufacturers, and consumers can explore the potential of 3D printing first-hand. Customers will have access to WOL3D's comprehensive product portfolio, including 3D printers, filaments, pens, and prototyping services. The centres will also provide hands-on demonstrations and enhanced after-sales support, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

"Our goal is to make 3D printing as common and accessible as traditional printers and laptops in every household," said Mr. Rahul Chandalia, Founder and CEO of WOL3D. "The new experience centres will introduce more people to the power of 3D printing. Our success stories have demonstrated 3D printing as a key tool for skilling and education - such as its installation at the Atal Tinkering Labs to schools and universities. We also endeavour to provide opportunities for businesses of all scales to explore how this technology can revolutionize their manufacturing and design processes. With such an expansion, we believe in igniting the imagination of young minds and empowering the next generation of innovators."

3D printing has the potential to transform how we approach problem-solving and design thinking. By integrating it into educational institutions and skilling programs, WOL3D aims to inspire young students and empower women to explore new career opportunities in technology and manufacturing. The experience centres will serve as launchpad for these initiatives, creating new possibilities for creativity, entrepreneurship, and growth.

With a diverse portfolio spanning multiple industries such as aerospace, healthcare, and automotive, WOL3D continues to lead with innovation and sustainability. Its eco-friendly filament manufacturing and initiatives to make 3D printing more affordable are central to its mission of empowering Indian businesses and consumers. This strategic expansion reinforces WOL3D's leadership position in the Indian 3D printing market and aligns with its broader goal of creating a 3D printing use-case in every household -- a vision that reflects the company's commitment to driving technological progress in India.

The development follows WOL3D's brand transformation including the unveiling of a new logo to reflect business alignment pertaining to STEM domain as a fundamental focus. Established in 2017, WOL3D has established itself as a pioneering 3D printing manufacturing player. It is listed under SME listing on National Stock Exchange and has also been featured on Shark Tank India.

