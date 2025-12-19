VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 19: WorkIndia, India's largest recruitment platform for blue and grey-collar workers, has raised ₹97 crore in its latest funding round. Aavishkaar Capital led the round with ₹75 crore, while existing investor BEENEXT Capital invested ₹22 crore.

This Series B fundraise will be used to upgrade WorkIndia's technology platform, improve job matching between employers and candidates, expand into new high-demand regions, and drive innovation. With sustained profitability, WorkIndia further cements its position as the category builder in the blue-collar recruitment space.

Since its launch, WorkIndia has revolutionised how millions of Indians find work. The platform connects workers across 50+ job categories, including delivery, retail, telecalling, field sales, and warehouse operations, with employers seeking reliable talent.

Beyond matching job seekers with opportunities, WorkIndia has emerged as a key enabler for India's MSMEs, specialising in fast, high-quality hiring solutions tailored to small businesses. The company operates within a 100M+ blue- and grey-collar workforce segment that continues to face structural information asymmetry, particularly in Tier 2/3/4 cities, making WorkIndia's role even more crucial.

"This funding comes at the perfect time as we enter our next growth phase," said Mr. Nilesh Dungarwal, Co-founder and CEO of WorkIndia. "Blue and grey-collar workers are the backbone of India's economy. Our mission is simple, create a transparent, tech-driven job platform for this workforce. With this investment, we'll reach millions more people across the country and make finding reliable work easier than ever."

Sanchayan Chakraborty, Partner at Aavishkaar Capital, said, "WorkIndia has built a phenomenal, scalable, technology-first platform that solves a real problem for millions of workers and thousands of employers. Finding productive jobs for the large and growing blue-collar workforce is critical for sustained growth and social stability in India, and WorkIndia is leading the charge in transforming this space. We are excited to partner with them as they scale nationwide and create meaningful employment opportunities across India."

Teruhide Sato, Founder at BEENEXT, said, we've backed WorkIndia since its early days, and witnessing their journey has been truly remarkable. The team has executed with discipline, grown responsibly, and has now achieved profitability. WorkIndia has proven both the strength of its business model and the depth of its impact, while staying true to its mission. We strongly believe in their next phase of growth and the path ahead.

WorkIndia has built a strong investor base since 2015, including BEENEXT Capital, Beenos, Xiaomi, Persol Venture, SBI Tokyo, Insitor Impact Fund, and Yamauchi Family Office. In January 2023, the company raised $12 million in a Pre-Series B round led by SBI Holdings, Yamauchi No.10 Family Office (the founding family of Nintendo), Persol, and Insitor.

WorkIndia serves millions of workers across India. With sustained profitability, WorkIndia is proving that impact and business growth go hand in hand. As the first profitable startup in the blue-collar recruitment category, the company is setting new standards for the industry.

With this fresh capital, WorkIndia is accelerating its expansion across India, committed to building the country's most trusted job platform for blue and grey-collar workers and uplifting millions of livelihoods.

