New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Ranked 4th among the world's five largest economies, India holds a critical position in shaping the global energy transition, not only due to its rapid economic growth but also because of its rising energy demand and increasing influence on global emissions and energy policy, according to a report by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The real measure of the world's shift to clean and sustainable energy lies in the hands of -- the United States, China, the European Union, Japan, and India.

These five economies together make up about half of the world's population, GDP, and energy use. More significantly, they are responsible for nearly two-thirds of global emissions, giving them a major role in how quickly and effectively the planet can shift to cleaner energy.

Over the past ten years, all five of these economic giants have made progress. India and China showed the most improvement, especially in expanding access to energy and preparing their systems for the future.

"Over the past decade, India made significant strides in increasing equity through greater access to energy and clean fuels, while also improving energy regulations and investment in renewable and other clean-energy technologies," said the WEF report

In India, strong steps were taken to ensure more people have access to electricity and clean fuels, along with better energy laws and increased investments in solar, wind, and other renewable sources.

India still faces challenges. The WEF report highlights the need to improve electricity supply in rural areas, reduce dependence on imported energy, and strengthen grid reliability. More investments in infrastructure, clean energy technologies, skilled workforce, and finance options will be key to moving forward.

India's efforts have not gone unnoticed. The report praised India's National Green Hydrogen Mission programme, which supports clean energy industries in different states.

For example, Gujarat's chemical industry, Tamil Nadu's renewable energy sector, and Odisha's steel plants are all being supported under this mission, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and boost exports.

The WEF report stated, "India made progress in lowering energy intensity and CH4 emissions, creating more favourable energy regulations and increasing clean energy investments."

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is another important step. It brings in global investors to support India's clean energy projects by reducing financial risks and encouraging private investment.

India also made progress in using energy more efficiently and cutting methane emissions. While 77 of 118 countries improved their energy transition scores in 2025, only 28 per cent showed balanced progress across all key areas. India stands out as one of the few emerging economies, making strides on multiple fronts. (ANI)

