Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 18: In a proud moment for India, the World Records Community - India has officially recognized Rahul Kadvabhai Chosla from Surat, Gujarat, for achieving two world records in the traditional art of wooden stick spinning. The certifications mark a remarkable addition to India's record history and highlight the growing global recognition of indigenous skills and disciplines.

Chosla achieved:- 184 spins using both hands (two 5.5 ft, 1.5 kg sticks)- 111 spins using a single hand (one 5.5 ft, 1.5 kg stick)

Both record attempts were verified by the World Records Community under the supervision of Yashwant Raut, South Asia Head and Senior Adjudicator, during an official certification ceremony held in Surat. The event was graced by IPS Anupam Singh Gehlot, Police Commissioner of Surat, who congratulated the young achiever for his dedication and precision.

Speaking on the occasion, Yashwant Raut said,

"Rahul Chosla's achievement reflects the intersection of India's cultural heritage and modern excellence. The World Records Community is proud to certify these dual records as a testament to skill, perseverance, and cultural pride."

Hailing from Kim village in Surat district, Chosla began learning the art form at a young age, inspired by the traditional practices of the Bharwad community. His recognition at the global level now brings immense pride to both Gujarat and India.

The World Records Community, under the regional leadership of Yashwant Raut, continues to identify and honor extraordinary talents across South Asia, motivating individuals to pursue excellence in diverse domains.

About the World Records CommunityThe World Records Community is an international record-certifying authority headquartered in the United States. It is dedicated to acknowledging exceptional human achievements worldwide. Guided by Yashwant Raut (South Asia Head) and Dr. Mukul Soni (Editor-in-Chief), the organization promotes innovation, culture, and performance through verified and transparent record validation.

