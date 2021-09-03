New Delhi, [India], September 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Worldwide Achievers organized the Indian Icon Awards 2021& Business Leaders' Summit & Awards 2021 Ceremony at Grand Hyatt, Goa. A pioneering, unique and prestigious event, The Indian Awards is the only event that pays tribute to Indian success across all walks of life; emphasising inspiring achievements and highlighting inspirational role models in the fields of Sport, Arts, Culture, Politics Entertainment, Media, Business, Education and Healthcare.

The Chief Guests & Guests of Honour at the ceremony were Som Parkash (Minister of State Commerce and Industry Govt. Of India), Prof. S.P Singh Baghel (Hon'ble Minister of Law and Justice Govt. Of India), Nilesh Cabral (Hon'ble Minister of Power Environment Non-Conventional Sources of Energy Law and Judiciary, Government of Goa), Govind Gaude (Minister of Art & Culture, Tribal Welfare, Civil supplies & Consumer Affairs, Co-operation, Govt. of Goa), Basavaraj ShivalingappaHoratti, Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, Govt. of Karnataka. gave away the award to the winners which included Individuals/organizations from all across Asia. The awards were presented to the top institutions and individuals some of them are: - Kumar Sanu - "Outstanding Achievement in Music"

Also Read | Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Schedule for September 4, 2021: Check Out Full Time Table, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details.

Manoj Joshi -" Outstanding Achievement in Film"

Vinay Tendulkar- "Outstanding Achievement in Politics"

Also Read | Paryushana Parva 2021 Date And Significance: Know History And Celebrations of Religious Festival Of Jains.

Sunita Duggal- "Outstanding Achievement in Politics"

Jaya Prada- "Outstanding Achievement in Film"

Bajrang Punia- "Outstanding Achievement in Sports"

Ravi Dahiya- "Outstanding Achievement in Sports"

Jayant Gilatar - "Best Director of Gujarati Films"

Azeez Abdulla- "Most Admired Writer of the Year"

Hegde Nanoculum INC- "Best Global Agriculture Innovation Award; Instant Organic Manure Maker : Bhusiri"

P D Navkar Bio Chem Pvt. Ltd - "Best Manufacturing of Food Additives and Vitamin Mineral Premix In India"

SNG Microns Private Limited - "Best Mineral and Chemicals Supplier in Bihar"

Geetha Nagpal- "Best Women Edupreneur in India"Bhandora Organic Products- "Best Manufacturer of Cosmetics Products in Himachal Pradesh"

Sudendu Shah (Pride Group)- "Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year"

Audioplanet-"Best Home Theatre and Audio Video Consultant"

Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt. Ltd.- "Most Trusted Manufacturer of Glass Container in India"

Sri R K Modern Rice Mill - "Most Promising Rice Mill of Telangana"

Pickrr- "Best D2C Logistic Partner in India"

Vinveli- "Best Defence Start-up Company of the Year"

VijayShree Resort & Heritage Village- "Best New Wedding Destination in India"

Crystal Art- "Best Manufacturer of Trophy in Western India"

Sahasra Crop Science Pvt. Ltd.- "Best Researcher and Manufacturer Eco-Friendly Organic Agri-

Input Products in India"

United Laboratories- "Most Trusted Nutraceutical Manufacturer of the Year"

SJ Organic Farm &Iyyarkai Nursery Garden- "Agriculture and Industry - Best Environmental Friendly Practices"

SpandanaSphoorty Financial Ltd- of "Most Trusted Micro Financial Company in Southern India"

NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure Ltd- "Best IT Company in Western India"

Prachi Gaude- "Outstanding Women Achievement in Social"

Mahant Gaurav Sharma- "Outstanding Achievement in Sports"

NarsingMenji- "Outstanding Achievement in Social Work"

Vinod Bidhuri- "Outstanding Achievement in Social Work"

Dr. S. A. Anand- "India Best Life and Business Transforming Coach"

Dr. Fowzi M Syed - "Most Admired Edupreneur in Bangalore"

Arjun Deshpande- "Most Admired Entrepreneur of the Year (Maharashtra)"

Satyanarayan Rubber and Plastic Industries- "Best Manufacturer of Rubber and Plastic Products and Caster Wheels in Western India"

Giet University - "The Leader of Campus Placement in Eastern India"

Bitumix India LLP- "Best Manufacturer of Road Construction Material in India"

Ginger Hotels- "Best Comfort Hotel in Goa"

Action Construction Equipment Ltd- "Most Trusted Construction Equipment Manufacture of the Year"

Dittofix- "India's Largest Paver Mould Manufacturing Company"

MBAP Education- "Best ED-Tech Start-up of the Year"

Apex Engineers- "Best Manufacturer of Plastic Extrusion Machinery in Gujarat"

Nidhi Enterprises- "Best Manufacturer of Polymer Recycling in India"

C K Groups- "Best Supplier of Granite, Tile and Marble in Bangalore"

Transtron Electricals Pvt Ltd- "Best Manufacturer and Exporter of Power Distribution Transformers in India"

Baburao Maruti Wakode International School- "Best School in Kalaburagi for Academic Excellence and Innovation" PK Choudhary (CEO - Worldwide Achievers) said, "The winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in respective industries and regions. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contribution have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements." The Indian Icon Awards 2021 and Business Leader Summit & Awards 2021 The Indian Awards were born out of a simple vision; to create an event that would honor only the very highest levels of achievement from within the worldwide Indian community; to create one of the most important events of its kind ever to be staged. Business Leader Summit & Awards 2021 recognizes the contributions of individuals, groups, and organizations that have worked valiantly over the past Year We are confident in providing an exceptional award.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)