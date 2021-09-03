Paryushana or Paryushana Mahaparv is one of the most important annual holy events for Jains. Paryushana is generally observed in the month of August or September. Paryushana 2021 will be observed this year on September 4 and will end on September 11. As per the Hindu calendar, the event is celebrated in Bhadrapad Month's Shukla Paksha. Samvatsari 2020 Date and Michhami Dukkadam Significance: Know Celebrations of The Festival of Forgiveness At the End of Paryushan Parv.

Digambaras and Svetambara's, two subsects of Jainis, celebrate this event. Digambaras refer to it as Das Lakshana Dharma, while Svetambaras refer to it as Paryushana. Shvetambars follow it for a period of eight days, and Digambaras follow it for the period of 10 days. The sixth day of the festival is celebrated as Dhoop Dashami or Sugandh Dashami by the Digambar Community. They visit the temple and light 'Dhoop' or dried incense powder in front of the idol. Paryushana Parva and Samvatsari 2020 Dates And Significance.

As per Jainism, Saṃvatsari is the last day of the Paryushana Shwetambar sect of Jainism, which falls in the month of Bhadrapada. The meaning of Paryushan is "abiding" or "coming together." People of the Jain community observe fast and take five vows during this time.

During the festival, the Svetambara Murtipujakas recite the Kalpa Sutra, which includes a recitation of the section on the birth of Mahavira on the fifth day. On the last day of Paryushana, people request forgiveness from others in case they have hurt anybody. They say "Micchami Dukkadam" to seek forgiveness. Jains increase their level of spiritual intensity during these right to ten days by fasting.

