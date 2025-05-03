PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 3: Woxsen University has taken a pioneering step in Indian sports development with the launch of the Woxsen Sports Academy in collaboration with SixS Sports & Business Solutions Pvt Ltd., unveiling the country's first-ever Brain Training Lab for Athletes. The event brought together some of the biggest names in Indian sports and academia, setting a new benchmark in holistic athlete development.

* Pioneering Sports Science Meets Education in a Groundbreaking Initiative

Sports Science Meets Performance: Launch of Brain Training Lab and Biomechanics Tech

At the heart of this revolutionary initiative lies the Brain Training Lab, an innovation that integrates neuroscience and cognitive training with traditional sports performance. Designed to improve focus, reaction time, and decision-making, the lab addresses critical mental aspects of elite athletic performance.

Expanding on this, Woxsen Sports Academy has also introduced a State-of-the-Art Sports Science Centre, featuring cutting-edge Sports Biomechanics technologies:

* Motion Capture System by Xsens: Captures precise 3D human motion in real time, from subtle muscle twitches to dynamic full-body movements. It ensures mobile and stable performance analysis, even in field settings.

* Smart Plantar Pressure Sensor Insoles by Moticon: Offers lab-level gait and foot pressure analysis within the athlete's shoe, eliminating lab constraints.

* Surface Electromyography (EMG) by Delsys: Measures muscle activation during performance and rehabilitation, providing insight into muscle behavior in varied conditions.

These technologies are instrumental in optimizing an athlete's biomechanics, technical skill, and physical conditioning.

Anju Bobby George, World Athletics Medallist & Olympian, remarked, "India's first world medal to our country -- we are giving an opportunity to each one of them. They can choose between sports and education. ABF got another world medal in the junior category. This is a unique opportunity -- the first time I am coming out of my academy to create a new opportunity for athletes and kids. We bring their kids to sports and still help them with their academics. Thank you to all the stakeholders -- hope this brings something new for this country."

Pullela Gopichand, All England Champion & Founder of Gopichand Academy, said, "I think for me it is a great collaboration to have. Congratulations to Anthony and the idea -- nobody better than Woxsen and Raul to understand this. It means a lot to me -- it is not very easy for people to understand sports until you have an entire cycle of champions and failures. My students who play and do not succeed need a backup plan. Either people take the complete education route -- good at cracking exams but not cracking life -- or even when people succeed only in sports, how many can have a good life and manage something in sports? We need mentorship at every level -- together we are addressing that today. Hopefully in the years to come, this will become a game changer for the country. Every sportsperson who spends their time playing will have the same mindset."

MSK Prasad, Former Indian Cricketer & Chief Selector, stated, "Honoured to be a part of a collaborative initiative. Sports is not just about physical aptitude, but an attitude -- a fight within oneself. Going forward, we will talk about physical literacy. A combination of education and sports will definitely help."

Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Vice President, Woxsen University, stated, "The launch of the Brain Training Lab is a significant milestone for Woxsen and Indian sports. Through this collaboration with SixS, we are creating a forward-thinking ecosystem that nurtures the mind and body of athletes. Our goal is to provide Indian athletes with the tools, technology, and education needed to compete on the global stage. In fact, our School of Business was ranked #27 in Asia-Pacific in the QS Executive MBA Rankings. We received this recognition just day before yesterday, further affirming our academic excellence and global relevance."

Antony Chacko, CEO, SixS Sports, added, "SixS is a well-recognised sports sciences company. Children are not enjoying due to competition. The key is balance between education, health and mental stress. Sharing the same vision with MSK Prasad, Anil Nayyar, Anju Bobby George, and Pullela Gopichand, we are coming together for a common cause and revolutionising Indian sport for children, ensuring they enjoy the best education, better mental health, and are stress-free. We will produce Olympic champions."

The Woxsen-SixS partnership signals a new era of athlete development, combining education, biomechanics, mental training, and elite mentorship. With India's largest sports infrastructure, advanced technologies, and international collaborations, Woxsen is redefining the future of sports in the country.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 170+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #9 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2025, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2678636/WOXSEN_Brain_Training_Lab.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/5299336/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg

