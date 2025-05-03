New Delhi, May 3: Firefox owner Mozilla has reportedly expressed serious concerns, warning that it could face challenges to its business if the court enforces all the restrictions proposed by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) in the ongoing landmark antitrust case against Google. The US DOJ aims to prevent Google from being the default search engine in third-party browsers like Mozilla Firefox.

It is part of proposals that include potentially forcing Google to sell its own Chrome browser and requiring the company to share its search results with competing services. As per a report of The Verge, Mozilla CFO Eric Muhlheim said, “It’s very frightening.” An executive from Mozilla testified on Friday that the browser could be forced out of business if a court were to implement all the proposals made by the Justice Department to restrict Google's search monopoly. Google’s Gemini AI May Soon Be Integrated Into iPhones, Says CEO Sundar Pichai During Antitrust Trail.

Mozilla said,"We recognize the importance of improving search competition. However, doing so shouldn’t come at the cost of browser competition. We believe the court should ensure that small and independent browsers are not harmed in any final remedies."

The court has determined that Google holds an illegal monopoly in the search market. Firefox, which is directly competing with Chrome, is involved in the proceedings with its CFO testifying as Google presents its defense. It has raised concerns that losing the default payments from Google could affect its survival.

According to Muhlheim, Firefox accounts for approximately 90 percent of the company's revenue. The revenue is crucial as it supports the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation. Notably, around 85 percent of this revenue is generated from its deal with Google. iPhone Manufacturing Shift: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says India Will Be ‘Country of Origin’ for Majority of iPhones Sold in US in June Quarter, Company Moves Away From China Amid Tariffs Tension.

Mozilla’s Eric Muhlheim, said that if the company suddenly loses that revenue, it would be forced to make “significant cuts across the company.” He explained that without enough funds for developing Firefox, the browser might lose users. This kind of setback, he warned, could “put Firefox out of business.”

