New Delhi [India], July 3: Films that are inspired by true events are the latest trend in Bollywood. One such film based on the Education system - 'PASS MARKS' is scheduled to release on 18th of August 2023. This reality based film is Produced by writer-director and actor Ajay Siyaram Tiwari & Isha Chalal who has been an established personality in the Film and Television industry. A dynamic person, this actor director belongs to Satna District in Madhya Pradesh and has now been a part of the Bollywood industry since over 13 years.

As per the Producer Ajay Siyaram Tiwari and his partner Isha Chalal, PASS MARKS is based on the issue of copying during examinations and revolves around education in private schools in Jharkhand, UP, Bihar and MP. There are 2 beautiful songs with playback by Sabri Brothers, while the other song is rendered by Yaseer Desai.

Interestingly, the multi-talented Producer Isha Chalal has Written the Lyrics of Both songs Qawwali and Romantic songs And also Isha chalal Being a known face in TV serials as an actress.

It is the debut feature film for Ajay Siyaram Tiwari as an actor while the supporting cast comprises, Rajendra Gupta, Brijendra Kala, Akhilesh Mishra, Isha Chalal, Jimmy Moses, Tamanna Jaiswal, Pradip Kabra, Shashi Ranjan, Ankita Thakur, Pranay Narayan and Neelam Pandey.

The Film "Pass Marks" is Produced under the Banner of Rasiuraj Production Pvt. Ltd which is Founded by Ajay Siyaram Tiwari and Isha Chalal. PASS MARKS releases in theatres on 18th August 2023.

