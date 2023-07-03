Mumbai, July 3: In what can be seen as good news for Mumbaikars, the water stock in the seven lakes that provide water to the city has risen to 15 percent. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the water stock in the seven lakes is now recorded at 2,22,868 million litres. The water in the seven lakes now stands at 15.4 percent of the full supply level which is 1,44,7363 million litres.

According to a report in the Times of India, the water level in lakes rising to 15 percent is an improvement when compared to the water levels on the same date last year. In 2023, the water level in the seven lakes was 1,70, 520 million litres i.e. 11.78 percent. In 2021, the water level stood at 2,80,271 million litres which are 19.36 percent of the full supply level on the same date. Navi Mumbai Water Cut Update: NMMC Says No Additional Water Cut in Navi Mumbai As Morbe Dam Receives Good Rainfall; Half Day Water Cut per Week To Continue.

Although the water levels in the lake have seen a significant rise after the monsoon made its onset in Mumbai late, there seems to be no respite from the water cut. A senior official of the civic body said that the 10 percent water cut imposed on July 1 is unlikely to be withdrawn immediately. BMC on July 1 imposed a 10 percent water cut in the city due to water levels in lakes being low.

"The levels may have improved as of today, but with the rains being unpredictable, the BMC cannot take a risk of immediately withdrawing the cut," the official said. While imposing a 10 percent water cut in the city, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had urged citizens to save water and use it judiciously. Mumbai Water Cut Plan To Be Put on Hold? Water Levels in Lakes Rise to 10% as Monsoon Rains Continue in and Around City.

Back then, Chahal said that the civic body decided to implement a 10 percent water cut in Mumbai from July 1, as the stock in lakes supplying water to Mumbai was at about 7 percent. It must be noted that Mumbai draws its water from seven lakes which include Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

