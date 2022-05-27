New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/PNN): Newly Launched Wroley E Scooters are open for dealerships.

The brand announces benefits for the dealers, and they will provide discounts to those who will take the franchise of wroley.

Wroley Dealership Cost & Benefits: The brand ensures services like - 12 services (free coupon of 4 services worth Rs 100 each & pay 8 services at Rs 250 each), Customer Relation Management (Lead generation and Feedback after-sales), Geographical Branding Showroom (free paid promotion run by Wroley on social media), Showroom Free branding and Workshop setup, Outdoor Marketing (Wroley will pay 50 per cent of the gross marketing amount).

The brand has asked for Rs 1,00,000 (One Lakh) refundable security after 1 year. Additional Profit for the customer is Insurance loans & Spare Parts. Rs 2400 (4 services x Rs 100 paid by Wroley, 8 services x Rs 250 paid by the customer).

Wroley E Scooters has made two plans for dealers GOLD, and Platinum.

Gold

Load- 40

E-Showroom Price For - Delhi NCR - Rs 78,900 (Posh)

Rs 76,400 (Platina)

Rs 69,900 (Mars)

Dealer Price - Rs 71,010 (Posh)

Rs 68,760 (Platina)

Rs 62,910 (Mars)

Profit - 11.1 per cent

Area Sub - Division - 5 Sub Dealer in District

Platinum

Load - 80

E-Showroom Price For - Delhi NCR - Rs 78,900 (Posh)

Rs 76,400 (Platina)

Rs 69,900 (Mars)

Dealer Price - Rs 71,010 (Posh)

Rs 68,760 (Platina)

Rs 62,910 (Mars)

Profit - 11.1 per cent

Area Sub - Division - 5 Sub Dealer in District

Warranty (in Years)

1. Battery - 3 years + 2 years extendable

2. Charger - 2 years + 1 year extendable

3. Motor - 2 years + 1 year extendable

4. Controller - 1 year + 1 year extendable

With all the information and brainstorming by now, you know how profitable an EV Dealership can be for you, and always, you should Prefer Wroley Dealership over others.

Book your appointment for the dealership now.

Call Wroley at 8080808023 and to know more visit: www.wroley.com

