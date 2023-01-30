New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Xiaomi's Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain on Monday announced his exit, ending his nine-year stint with the Chinese brand Xiaomi.

"Change is the only constant in life! Last 9 years, I'm lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all," Jain made the announcement through a Twitter post.

"The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!" the tweet added.

He joined Xiaomi Group in 2014.

In a letter attached to the tweet, he said he will take some time off before taking up his next "professional challenge"

"I am a builder at heart and would love to build something new, ideally in a new industry. I am proud of having been a small part of the ever-growing startup community, twice. I hope to return to it with another fulfilling challenge," the letter read. (ANI)

