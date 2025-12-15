PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15: Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) has announced that the flagship Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme across its three campuses in Bangalore, Kochi and Chennai, has been awarded the internationally acclaimed EFMD Programme Accreditation, marking a significant milestone in XIME's three-decade journey of excellence in management education.

The EFMD Programme Accreditation is among the world's most respected certifications of quality in management education, highlighting institutions that meet the highest international benchmarks in academic quality, relevance, and impact.

With this recognition, XIME becomes the 1st B-School in India to receive the EFMD Programme Accreditation for five years, placing it among a select group of business schools globally known for their commitment to providing transformative learning experiences.

Prof. J. Philip, Principal Founder of XIME, expressed deep pride in this achievement: "We are honoured to receive the prestigious EFMD Programme Accreditation for our PGDM programme. This recognition stands as a powerful affirmation of XIME's unwavering commitment to academic rigour, ethical leadership, and global relevance. For over three decades, XIME has nurtured professionals grounded in competence, integrity, and a spirit of service."

Susan Laurenson, Chair, EFMD Programme Accreditation Board congratulated XIME on this achievement and said: "The Accreditation Board commends Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) for its sustained engagement with the world of practice, its strong focus on Ethics, Responsibility and Sustainability (ERS), and the clarity of its values and governance."

Mr. Anil Philip, President of XIME Society, added: "Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) has always strived for excellence in management education. The EFMD Programme Accreditation for five years is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, the engagement of our students, and the institution's commitment to global standards. This recognition inspires us to continue fostering leadership that makes a meaningful impact on society and to uphold the highest standards in academic and professional development."

A Milestone for Students and Stakeholders

For students, this accreditation signifies that XIME's PGDM meets globally benchmarked quality standards, ensuring their education is internationally recognized and future-ready. Recruiting organizations gain access to a more globally attuned talent pool trained in analytical, ethical, and practical problem-solving. The recognition also enhances XIME's credentials among academic partners, paving the way for deeper international collaborations, joint research, and student exchange opportunities.

Celebrating XIME's Learning-By-Doing Pedagogy

At the heart of XIME's success lies its Learning-By-Doing framework, an experiential learning philosophy that blends academic rigour with real-world immersion. Students actively engage in simulations, live projects, case competitions, and entrepreneurial ventures, cultivating critical thinking and leadership grounded in practical experience. This approach ensures that XIME graduates don't just understand management concepts - they can apply them with confidence, empathy, and innovation in diverse contexts.

This accreditation reaffirms XIME's pledge to advance management education that is academically excellent, ethically anchored, and globally engaged, preparing leaders who think deeply, act responsibly, and create impact.

About Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship

Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) is one of the top-ranking B-Schools in India, founded in 1991 by a group of distinguished academicians, professionals, and public spirited men and women led by Prof. J. Philip, former Director of IIM Bangalore and former Dean of XLRI, Jamshedpur. Built on the foundation of Industry-Academia partnership, XIME is embedded on the principles of integrity, hard work, value-based education, and holistic development of students to ensure the highest standards of professional excellence.

Presently, XIME is among the larger private B-schools in India and boasts three campuses located in Bangalore, Kochi, and Chennai. The XIME PGDM program across its three campuses has recently received EFMD accreditation, making it the first B-school in India to achieve this recognition for a period of five years. The institute's flagship PGDM program is AICTE-approved, with specializations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations, and Business Analytics. All campuses follow a common curriculum, centralized admissions, and placements.

XIME's Website: https://xime.org/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844658/XIME_EFMD_Logo.jpg

