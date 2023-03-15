New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): XSEED Education released its Annual Results Report at a warm lively high-tea ceremony at Taj City Centre, Gurgaon. The report details the performance of over 61,000 students in Grades 1-8 on the 2022 XSEED Learnometer Skills Test, a national test of English, Math, and Science conducted in 21 states of India. The test is generally considered more difficult than traditional ones as it requires students to apply their knowledge rather than just recall facts and formulas. Apart from the findings, the 38-page report lays out four implications for school education. Proud XSEED employees and their families gathered to celebrate the release.

Of the encouraging findings, the most impressive was that XSEED students showed a +21 per cent performance advantage over non-XSEED students in the challenging middle school grades (6, 7, 8). This is remarkable as middle school is when students tend to struggle with increasingly abstract and complex syllabus content. The results demonstrate that the XSEED Program's focus on three core skill areas - Conceptual Understanding, Problem Solving, and Communication - builds a strong foundation for higher grades.

Furthermore, the longer a school had been using the XSEED program, the greater were the benefits to middle school scores.

Another finding in the report highlighted some dramatic benefits of XSEED for struggling students. Those in the bottom third of test-takers improved by an overall average of +55 per cent in same-student scores in just one year, with middle school students showing even higher gains of an astonishing +136 per cent.

The report went on to outline four important implications of these findings for K-8 education. First, it noted the importance of fostering independence in children. In the words of one school leader, XSEED students were already 'independent problem solvers' when COVID hit, which may have helped them cope with the reduced support of remote learning. Second, the report highlighted the role of language mastery in academic success. XSEED students have long had the reputation of speaking and writing well in their own words, which translated into strong results across skills and subjects. Third, XSEED students were able to avoid a large 'middle school slump' in academic performance, which is commonly observed not just in India but worldwide. In fact, some of the biggest gains came in middle school. Finally, there was clear evidence that an effective academic system can help students and schools overcome challenging contexts. Both struggling students and low-fee schools showed dramatic gains after 3+ years of using the XSEED program.

"For years we have had rich qualitative evidence about the superior performance of XSEED children, especially in application-based problems and in English language expression. This report now provides the quantitative underpinnings of this performance. What is remarkable is that these foundational strengths help the children stay competitive in the challenging middle-school years (grade 6, 7, 8) when the performance of most students falls off. XSEED children will compete much better in higher grades, entrance exams, and in the job market," said XSEED Founder Ashish Rajpal in the release address at the event. "This affirms that XSEED truly builds a child's foundation for life."

The XSEED academic program is a research-based teaching and learning system that is running in schools from Nursery to Grade 8. It improves the conceptual thinking & understanding of children, strengthens English language expression, and enhances confidence. Since its international launch in 2014, XSEED has served 2 million children in over 220 districts and more than 20 states across India and has been deployed in eight countries including India, the Philippines, and the Middle East.

XSEED Education is a Singapore-based education system that improves thinking and problem-solving skills in children thereby making them more confident and ready for the 21st century workplace. Its flagship school program has reached two million children, upskilled and certified over 100,000 teachers in thousands of schools, and has been deployed in eight countries including India, Philippines, and the Middle East. XSEED SuperTeacher is a first-of-its-kind content loaded teaching & learning app for teachers that can be used in both physical and online classes. The World Innovation Summit in Education (WISE) & MIT's Legatum Center have featured XSEED among path-breaking global innovators in education.

