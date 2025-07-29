Yamaha Music India Introduces the New P-145BT Digital Piano with Bluetooth Audio Functionality

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: Yamaha Music India is proud to announce the launch of the P-145BT, the latest addition to its renowned line of portable digital pianos. Designed for music enthusiasts, learners, and performers alike, the P-145BT offers a sleek, compact form factor now enhanced with built-in Bluetooth® audio capability -- a first for the P-series at this price point.

Also Read | Kalaburagi Shocker: Minor Girl Caring for Ailing Father Raped by Hospital Staff in Karnataka; Accused Arrested.

The Yamaha P-145BT delivers the perfect balance of performance, portability, and smart connectivity, reinforcing Yamaha's legacy of innovation in musical instruments.

Key Features of the Yamaha P-145BT:

Also Read | Smartphone Launches in August 2025: From Google Pixel 10 Series to Vivo V60 and OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G, Check Expected Specifications and Launch Timeline of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

* Bluetooth® Audio Playback - Connect your smartphone or tablet to stream music directly through the instrument's speakers or play along for immersive practice sessions.

* GHC Keyboard (Graded Hammer Compact) - A newly developed keyboard mechanism that replicates the feel of an acoustic grand piano in a more compact design.

* Yamaha CFIIS Sound Engine - Reproduces the sound of Yamaha's premier concert grand piano for a rich, resonant tone.

* Smart Pianist & Rec'n'Share App Integration - For simplified control, recording, and lesson access, making practice smarter and more enjoyable.

* Compact and Stylish - Weighing just over 11 kg with a minimalist design ideal for small homes, studios, or learners on the go.

To watch the P-145BT in action, visit: https://youtu.be/uvyUo1MOB-M

For full specifications, please visit:

https://in.yamaha.com/en/products/musical_instruments/pianos/p_series/p-145BT/index.html

or check it here:

https://yamahamusicstore.in/yamaha-p-145bt-digital-piano-with-bluetooth-audio-function-black.html

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)