New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/PNN): Imarticus Learning, India's front-running professional education firm, is celebrating Diwali with a career day to be organized on October 28, 2022. The platform offers multiple offers, including a referral offer where you can refer a friend and win vouchers. Enrol in any of their job-guarantee programs before October 30 and enter the lucky draw to stand a chance to win exciting prizes like iPads, tablets, noise-cancellation headphones, and gold and silver coins.

They are also organizing a special Imarticus Learning Career Day. Walk in and win scholarships worth up to Rs. 1 crore (Terms & Conditions applicable) to be held on 28th October at their nationwide centres. Walk into any of the centres, attend a workshop, take an assessment test and stand a chance to win scholarships.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder of Imarticus Learning, said, "We at Imarticus Learning believe that no gift can be greater than the gift of knowledge. This Diwali, we endeavour to reach out to the student community and offer them courses that would allow them to gain practical exposure and develop a strong theoretical base. This career day workshop is engineered to do this. We also aim to award deserving students and recognize their potential. We are looking forward to students participating in large numbers."

For all the details on the offers and other exciting deals, you can visit their website www.imarticus.org. Terms and conditions apply to all the offers mentioned above.

Imarticus Learning is a major Edtech company in India, offering high-quality, industry-specific education via innovative technology, specialized training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. It has impacted over 10,00,000 careers within a decade through leading-edge curriculums, highly experienced faculty, and over 500 global partnerships with leading institutions and corporations. Imarticus Learning seeks to upskill existing and future workers to fulfil various industries' current and upcoming job market demands. Its objective is to provide learners with valuable learning experiences, educate them with industry-specific skills, and prepare them to take on multiple jobs in their sector.

Imarticus Learning is renowned for its unique teaching methodology, including immersive live lectures (online and offline), peer-to-peer discussions, hybrid learning modules, industry-focused seminars, capstone projects, guest lectures, soft skills training, etc. It offers courses that prepare learners for successful careers in data science, analytics, finance, banking, and technology.

