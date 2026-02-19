Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 19 (ANI): Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Gaurav Gogoi offered prayers at the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Thursday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived in the city earlier in the day, visited the temple and sought blessings. "I sought the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, and I am feeling very good after offering prayers at the temple," she said.

Earlier on Friday. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met AICC National General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi, coinciding with the announcement of the official results of the municipal elections in the state.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the election outcome in detail. Priyanka Gandhi expressed her happiness over the Congress party's victory in the municipal elections and congratulated Chief Minister Reddy on the party's performance. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated that the decisive outcome reflects the people's satisfaction with the state government's effective implementation of welfare and development programmes.

In a post on X, CM Reddy said, "I met with AICC National General Secretary and MP Smt. Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi today. We discussed the results of the municipal elections in the state. Smt. Priyanka Gandhi expressed her happiness over the grand victory achieved by the Congress Party in the municipal elections and extended her congratulations. I told her that the people are satisfied with the welfare and development programmes being implemented by the state government, which is why they have given a massive victory to the Congress Party.

The recent civic polls in Telangana delivered a significant political message, with the ruling Congress registering a strong performance across several municipalities and municipal corporations. The results are widely being seen as an endorsement of the governance approach adopted by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, particularly in urban centres.

The elections, held across multiple urban local bodies, saw enthusiastic voter participation, reflecting heightened civic engagement. Counting trends and early results indicated that Congress candidates secured leads in a large number of wards, while the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up a competitive fight in select pockets. (ANI)

