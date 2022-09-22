Panchkula (Haryana) [India], September 22 (ANI/PNN): Yield Group of Companies has been rated by two reputed international agencies as low risk to work in the financial sector. The DCC (Dubai Chamber of Commerce) has rated Yield4Finance AA for the services being provided to the clients, and DNB (Dun & Bradstreet) has rated 1A.

With the constant efforts of Managing Director of Yield4Finance, Mr Vipul Chadha, the company is attaining new success marks every day. Credit ratings are essential for firms to sustain in the densely competitive market.

Also Read | Canada Condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Military Mobilization Order and Threats … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Furthermore, Yield Group of Companies is ISO 9001 2015 compliant to stay ahead of the market competition and is able to provide the most reliable services to their clients globally.

What Is Credit Rating?A detailed analysis of credit risks related to the financial firm and the financial instrument is known as a Credit Rating. Primarily, these ratings are based on the company's financial history of lending or borrowing worthiness. Various credit rating agencies publish these ratings after analyzing different factors about the company being rated.

Also Read | Google Rolls Out 'Results About You' Tool That Allows You To Remove Personal Info Directly in Search.

According to Yield4 Finance's Vice President Javela Macalalad the firm has always protected their clients from scams and fraud in the market. The reliable credit ratings are evidence that Yield4Finance is ahead of its competition to provide the best services to its clients in the most protective manner.

According to Yield4 Finance's AGM MsAnna Perello says that, the company works in a sensitive trade finance market, where scams and fraud happen daily. Therefore, to protect those trades, they provide guarantees from reputed and regulated banks and institutions like Documentary credits (DLC), Standby letter of credit (SBLC) and various types of guarantees. These guarantees assure buyers of safer trades and more manageable cash flow.

It is essential to be reliable to offer these types of financial instruments, and the credit ratings empower the firms to work seamlessly.

What Are The Perks Of Good Credit Ratings?

Many financial firms often seek an upgraded credit rating, which clearly suggests its importance. After analyzing all the financial statements, annual reports, news pieces, and further vision of the firm, the credit ratings are given. Here are a few of the importance of credit rating:

The financial institutions with higher credit ratings offer services like SBLC, bank guarantees and more at reliable lower interest rates.

A good credit rating enhances the overall working and the offered services by the financial firms. It encourages the firms to provide even more smooth & authentic financial services.

An excellent credit rating of Yield4Finance, allows the investors to make a trustworthy investment decision, considering all the finance risk factors.

How Yield4Finance Achieved The Top Grade Credit Ratings?

Yield Group of Companies is constantly working towards revolutionalizing the global trade scenario by providing tailor-fit services. The top-notch services include SBLC, Bank Guarantees, Documentary Letter of Credi, etc.

The firm has bagged two renowned credit ratings from global rating agencies with its proven record of transparent working processes and customer-centric services. As per the Chairman of Yield4Finance, Sanjeev Chadha, the mantra of success is to just keep going. The firm incorporates management with years of experience in trading, with strong links with trusted banks and financial institutions.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)