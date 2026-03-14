Students of CS Academy led the Green-A-Thon, uniting 900 participants for community fitness, and climate action, turning a marathon into a movement for a greener Coimbatore

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14: CS Academy, Coimbatore, recently hosted the ISP Changemakers: Ideas for Action - Green-A-Thon, a large-scale student-led initiative that combined climate awareness, community participation, and purposeful fitness. More than just a marathon, the event emerged as a meaningful movement driven by students to inspire environmental responsibility and collective action.

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The initiative was conceptualized in response to a growing real-world concern which is the steadily rising temperatures being experienced in Coimbatore. Recognizing that climate change is no longer a distant global conversation but an immediate local reality, students began exploring ways in which a school community could contribute meaningfully to protecting and sustaining the ecosystem.

As a result, the Green-A-Thon incorporated an impactful environmental gesture: every participant received a native sapling. Native plant species are better suited to the local soil and climatic conditions, require minimal maintenance, and play a significant role in supporting biodiversity. By encouraging each participant to plant and nurture their sapling, the initiative aimed to create a ripple effect across households and neighborhoods, contributing to the rebuilding of ecosystems and the preservation of the city's green cover.

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The event brought together nearly 900 participants, including students, parents, teachers, administrators, and members of the public. The gathering symbolized the strength of community engagement in addressing environmental challenges. Running together, cheering one another on, and committing to plant the saplings fostered a shared sense of responsibility and optimism, reinforcing the idea that sustainability thrives when communities act collectively.

Aligned with the school's theme for the year which is to build a consistent and sustainable fitness regime, the Green-A-Thon also promoted healthy living amongst all those who participated. Primary students brought infectious enthusiasm as they cheered participants along the route, while senior students, parents, teachers, and administrators actively joined the run.

A defining aspect of the initiative was its student-led execution. The Student Council and the ISP Changemakers team coordinated extensively with multiple stakeholders to ensure the smooth functioning of the event. Students worked closely with relevant authorities to secure necessary permissions, collaborated with medical teams to arrange ambulance support, organized refreshment counters, and implemented comprehensive safety protocols for the participants.

Managing a gathering of nearly 900 participants required meticulous planning and coordination. The students demonstrated remarkable leadership, attention to detail, and a strong sense of responsibility throughout the event. A police official present at the venue commended the organization of the marathon, remarking that it was one of the most meticulously planned events of its kind and expressing surprise that it had been executed by first-time student organizers.

The initiative also served as a powerful example of learning beyond the classroom. Members of the public who participated witnessed firsthand the leadership, confidence, and organizational capabilities of CS Academy students, making the event a living illustration of experiential learning in practice.

CS Academy extends its sincere appreciation to all participants, authorities, and community members who supported the initiative. The Green-A-Thon stands as a testament to how education, when guided by purpose and responsibility, can empower young minds to drive meaningful change.

To know more about CS Academy Coimbatore, visit csacademy.in/coimbatore.

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