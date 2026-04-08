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Aranthangi (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8: Elshaddai Group of Institutions made history in a single extraordinary day, as 25 of its students -- ranging from kindergarteners to secondary schoolers -- accomplished individual world records. In an event that blended academic rigour with the theatre of sporting achievement, the "Elshaddai World Records Festival 2026" drew citations from the Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records, and Tamilan Book of Records. What unfolded across the campus in Aranthangi was not merely a celebration of individual brilliance, but a vivid testament to what structured, holistic education can accomplish when ambition meets preparation.

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A Festival of Firsts

The scale and diversity of the records attempted were striking. Students demonstrated mastery across anatomy, geography, history, linguistics, general knowledge, athletics, and fine motor skills -- an academic spectrum that few institutions could claim to have covered in a single event.

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Among the youngest record-setters was Haniya Mehzin S, a UKG student, who identified 50 medical instruments along with their precise functions in just 2 minutes and 14.92 seconds -- a feat of memorisation and clarity that would impress students many years her senior. Similarly, Rakshith Ram R, also from UKG, answered 150 general knowledge questions in just 6 minutes, while Vamshii R correctly identified 28 states and provinces with supporting facts in under 5 minutes.

Sai Siva K, aged just 5 years, 6 months, and 21 days, became the youngest achiever of his feat by identifying 50 national flags and recalling country facts in 4 minutes and 19.24 seconds -- a performance that underscored both the depth of instruction at the institution and the remarkable receptivity of its youngest learners.

Medical Knowledge at an Early Age

One of the most remarkable threads running through the festival was the students' command of medical and anatomical knowledge -- a subject rarely associated with primary schoolers.

Iniyan Shiv Sambath B, a Grade I student, identified 150 digital images of human skeletal bones, joints, and muscles in 2 minutes and 44.18 seconds. His classmate Aadithyan A accomplished a comparable feat, identifying 100 such images in 1 minute and 31 seconds. Prajeevan P, another Grade I student, took anatomical recall to a breathtaking level, identifying 50 human anatomical structures in an astonishing 39.62 seconds.

The crowning achievement in this category came from Praganya S, a Grade V student, who comprehensively identified 269 anatomy topics, medical instruments, and healthcare professionals in just 5 minutes -- a performance that reflected not only memorisation, but genuine understanding of a complex field.

Geography, History, and the World Stage

Geography proved to be another area of exceptional achievement. Aadesh Kannan K, a Grade I student, identified 165 continents, countries, states, provinces, and districts using political maps in 5 minutes -- demonstrating the kind of spatial intelligence and map-reading fluency that most adults would find challenging.

Sabarishan S, a Grade IV student, recalled five facts about each continent and named ten countries per continent in under 4 minutes. Saai Adith K, a Grade III student, correctly arranged world history timeline events in chronological order in just 2 minutes and 51 seconds -- a demonstration of logical thinking as much as historical knowledge.

Literacy, Language, and Memory

In the domain of early literacy, Sai Krishna S, a Grade I student, identified and spelled 170 sight words from images using the Eidetic Memory Technique in just 5 minutes. Veeraathish V read 300 sight words in 5 minutes and 32.83 seconds, while Harsha Vardhan Y identified 124 vocabulary words from digital images in the same timeframe.

Kirushitha S, a Grade IV student, showcased extraordinary visual recall by identifying 200 brand logos in just 4 minutes and 5 milliseconds -- a record that also speaks to a sharp, contemporary form of cultural intelligence.

Older Students Raise the Bar

The festival was not limited to younger learners. Roshan Mohamed J, a Grade IX student, demonstrated 150 social science concepts in 30 minutes -- a performance that required not just memory, but articulation and depth of understanding. Subajeyan S, a Grade VIII student, solved 51 picture puzzles within 60 minutes, combining visual acuity with sustained concentration. Kirushika S, a Grade VII student, presented 150 world facts and environmental protection ideas in just 10 minutes, showcasing both breadth of knowledge and environmental awareness.

On the athletic front, Ayyappa Viraj P, a Grade IV student, completed a 5 x 15 metre elite shuttle run in 44.23 seconds -- a record that added a physical dimension to the otherwise knowledge-driven festival.

The Foundation Behind the Achievement

The event's success was underpinned by the institution's leadership. Dr. Elgin A. Arose, Chairman; Dr. A. Monalisha, Managing Trustee; and Dr. Alexander, Correspondent, guided and mentored students throughout the preparation and execution of the festival. Their vision of holistic education -- one that nurtures intellectual curiosity, physical confidence, and character in equal measure -- was on full display. Teachers invested months of dedicated training and encouragement, while parents reinforced lessons at home with patience and perseverance. It was this triad of institutional commitment, professional guidance, and family support that ultimately enabled 25 young students to stand before the world and make their mark. The Elshaddai World Records Festival 2026 is more than a collection of certificates. It is a statement -- that given the right environment, even the youngest learners are capable of extraordinary things.

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