PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 16: ZapUp, a pioneering SaaS platform, a product of Perky.ai transforming how brands engage with customers on WhatsApp, has announced the launch of its next-gen marketing automation suite tailored for SMBs. The platform, now accepted into the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, is positioned to revolutionize WhatsApp as a mainstream, cost-efficient marketing channel across industries.

Also Read | Which Team Sarfaraz Khan Is Part of in IPL 2025? Here’s the Franchise Indian Domestic Star is Playing For in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Leading the Way in WhatsApp Marketing Innovation

As businesses continue to seek authentic and high-conversion communication channels, WhatsApp has emerged as a powerful platform to connect with customers directly. ZapUp's WhatsApp Automation Marketing Suite introduces a robust set of tools for broadcasting, lead capture, chatbot flows, campaign performance tracking, and e-commerce integration--all via WhatsApp.

Also Read | PRO Cricket Analyzer of India: The Man Malik Mumbai.

Designed for simplicity and scalability, ZapUp empowers startups, D2C brands, agencies, and regional businesses to automate engagement, personalize messaging at scale, and reduce time-to-lead conversion dramatically.

"WhatsApp is where your customer already is. ZapUp ensures you're there too--with the right message, at the right time, at the right scale," said Vaibhav Asthana, Founder of ZapUp. "We are proud to join the Microsoft for Startups program, which validates our mission to bring world-class automation technology within the reach of SMBs globally."

Built for Scale, Designed for Everyone

ZapUp's onboarding is frictionless--businesses can start sending campaigns within minutes with embedded WhatsApp Business API setup, intuitive template management, and chatbot designers.

What sets ZapUp apart is its cross-industry flexibility. Whether it's an online clothing brand, a local clinic, or a real estate firm, ZapUp has pre-built workflows tailored to multiple verticals--helping brands deliver contextual, automated conversations that drive actions.

Key Features:

* Bulk broadcasting and targeted campaigns

* Advanced chatbot flow designer (drag-and-drop)

* E-commerce product catalog integration

* Dynamic lead forms and funnel automation

* Real-time analytics with conversion tracking

* GDPR-ready consent mechanisms

Empowering SMBs With Cutting-Edge, Affordable Tech

With rising costs of digital marketing and privacy-led disruptions in traditional ad platforms, ZapUp provides an alternative that's not only effective but also budget-friendly. Its vision aligns with Microsoft's startup accelerator ethos--equipping emerging companies with the tools needed to scale responsibly and sustainably.

"By making WhatsApp automation accessible, we are leveling the digital playing field for SMBs," said Asthana. "ZapUp is not just a product; it's a movement to democratize modern marketing."

About ZapUp

ZapUp is a WhatsApp-first marketing automation platform focused on helping businesses of all sizes create personalized, automated customer engagement journeys. Built with scalability and affordability at its core, ZapUp is designed to serve SMBs and enterprises across sectors looking to unlock the full potential of WhatsApp.

For more information, visit https://zapup.marketing

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665219/ZapUp_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)