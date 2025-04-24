Business News | Zed Black Showcases India's Fragrance Legacy with the Largest Bamboo-less & Natural Incense Stick Range at IHGF Delhi Fair 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 24: As the global aroma and wellness market grows exponentially--expected to cross USD 30 billion by 2027--India stands tall as a natural powerhouse in the space, driven by its time-honoured traditions and evolving consumer sensibilities. Leading this charge is Zed Black, one of the largest manufacturer, retailer & exporter of incense sticks, dhoop, and prayer essentials in India, which unveiled its largest-ever collection of bamboo-less and natural agarbatti & dhoop variants at the IHGF Delhi Fair 2025, Asia's biggest handicrafts and gifts trade event.

At a time when the Indian lifestyle aroma market is valued at USD 500 million, with home aroma alone making up 40%, Zed Black is reshaping how incense is perceived--by making it more sustainable, natural, and aligned with contemporary wellness and spiritual practices.

At the core of this ambitious launch is the Zed Black Luxe Series, an elegant bamboo-less range that combines spiritual heritage with refined sensorial appeal. The collection boasts fragrances like Guggal, Camphor, Kaccha Bella, along with quintessential Indian favourites such as Mogra, Chandan, and Gulab--a tribute to India's deep-rooted fragrance traditions.

Complementing it is the 6 inch sized Blunt Black Herb Incense, a natural, bold offering made with dried flowers, herbs, resins, and essential oils. Free from charcoal and synthetic ingredients, this artisanal collection features elevated blends such as White Sage, Marigold, Basil & Camphor, Hibiscus Rosemary, and Bulgarian Rose--designed for discerning aroma lovers and modern wellness spaces, along with Natural Herb series in 9 inch size with blends of Ylang Ylang, Carribean Pineapple, Natural Frankincense and more. Along with these, newly introduced Zed Black Natural which is available in unique international fragrances like Jazmin, Rosa Roja, Mirra, Romera and more is sure to create the right ambience for your abode.

Also making headlines is the expanded Sambrani Series, now available in easy-to-use formats like dhoop cups and reusable jars, featuring revered spiritual ingredients like Camphor, Rose, Sandalwood, Loban, Guggal, Natural and the flagship Zed Black 3-in-1, ideal for daily rituals and gifting.

"Fragrance is India's soft power--it carries the scent of our culture, spirituality, and nature. Our goal is to keep this heritage alive by making it accessible, aspirational, and aligned with today's wellness needs--both in India and worldwide," says Mr. Ankit Agrawal, Mysore Deep Perfumery House.

"This range reflects our segmented strategy: we're targeting value-conscious buyers with smaller packs, premium users with artisanal blends, and export markets with globally certified offerings. It's about catering to every consumer while staying rooted in sustainability", he further added.

Zed Black is also eyeing new growth in exports--India's fragrance, attar, and essential oil export market was valued at USD 306 million in 2022-23, with strong demand from the US, Europe, and the Middle East. The brand already exports to over 40 countries, offering a wide export-ready product range including essential oils, incense, and diffusers, known for their authenticity, wellness value, and cultural legacy.

"We have earmarked a significant CAPEX for the coming fiscal year, focusing on automation, capacity enhancement, and sustainable infrastructure. This includes the construction of a new 3.5 lakh sq. ft. facility, the adoption of energy-efficient systems, and expanded investment in R&D to drive innovation. Our Kshipra unit, spread across 5.5 acres with a built-up area of 3.5 lakh sq. ft., is our flagship manufacturing hub purpose-built to meet global standards. It features dedicated zones for high-volume SKUs, rigorous quality control systems, and agile infrastructure to support scale and consistency. Employing around 1,500 people, over 80% of whom are women, this facility stands at the core of our global supply network, enabling us to deliver premium-quality products to over 45 countries. Presently, nearly 15% of our total 9,50, 000 sq. ft. manufacturing operations are powered by solar energy--a transition that has significantly reduced our carbon footprint and reaffirms our long-term commitment to sustainable growth", shared Anshul Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH).

By introducing its most diverse and eco-conscious incense portfolio yet, Zed Black is not only elevating the incense experience for modern consumers--it is also reaffirming India's global leadership in the fragrance and wellness domain.

About Zed Black and MDPH

