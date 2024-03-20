VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 20: In the bustling city of Ghaziabad, a new ray of hope has emerged for couples travelling the challenging path of fertility treatments. Zeeva, a renowned name in reproductive medicine, proudly announces the launch of its latest fertility clinic and IVF center in Ghaziabad, making world-class fertility accessible to more.

Led by the esteemed Dr Shweta Goswami, the new Zeeva facility promises to redefine the landscape of fertility treatments in Ghaziabad and beyond.

Zeeva's fertility clinics and IVF centres offer a sanctuary of hope and possibility for couples facing infertility challenges. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by a team of seasoned professionals, Zeeva is thoroughly equipped to deliver a comprehensive range of fertility solutions for both men and women, tailored to individual patient needs.

Zeeva has multiple state-of-the-art fertility clinics and IVF centres, all strategically located across Delhi NCR. As of 2024, Zeeva has 6 major IVF and fertility centres - Sector 63 and Sector 104 in Noida, Greater Noida, an international centre in Mauritius, and the latest centre in Ghaziabad.

Some of the popular fertility treatments at Zeeva are In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), and fertility preservation for cancer patients. Whether couples are seeking assistance with conception or exploring options for preserving fertility in the face of medical challenges, Zeeva clinic provides a holistic approach to care, guided by compassion, expertise, and unwavering support. Zeeva also has the expertise to provide advanced procedures such as hysteroscopy to diagnose and treat uterine abnormalities, further enhancing its ability to address complex fertility issues with impeccable precision and efficacy.

Moreover, Zeeva's commitment to advancing reproductive health extends beyond its clinical services. Recognizing the importance of preventive care, Zeeva also offers the HPV vaccine in India, contributing to the prevention of cervical cancer and promoting overall women's health.

By addressing both the medical and preventive aspects of reproductive health, Zeeva reaffirms its role as a comprehensive healthcare provider dedicated to enhancing the well-being of its patients.

The launch of Zeeva's new center in Ghaziabad represents more than just the expansion of a clinic; it signifies their commitment to accessibility, excellence, and innovation in fertility care. With Zeeva and Dr Shweta Goswami leading the way, the dream of starting a family becomes not just a distant aspiration, but a tangible reality waiting to be embraced.

Experience the difference at Zeeva, where compassion meets cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise.

