New Delhi [India], April 21: For India's highly engaged community of birders and nature conservationists, ZEISS, a pioneer in optics and optoelectronics, today launched the all-new ZEISS SFL 50 binoculars.

This addition to the portfolio delivers outstanding optical performance in a surprisingly compact and lightweight design, featuring the intuitive SmartFocus system.

ZEISS binoculars offer an unprecedented level of detail combined with exceptional portability, ideal for passionate explorations of wildlife observers. The ZEISS SFL 50 embodies lightness and optimum compactness, ensuring maximum optical enjoyment on every expedition.

Uncompromised optics in a lightweight & compact form

The design philosophy centers on delivering exceptional optical performance without the burden of extra weight or bulk. Through intelligent engineering and innovative material choices, the ZEISS SFL 50 significantly reduces weight and length while maintaining legendary ZEISS durability. Whether used by a birder, or a wildlife nature enthusiast, the brilliant 50 mm objective lens (Bright) provides a seamless experience.

Commenting on the latest addition to to the Indian market, Mr. Kunal Girotra, Regional Head, Photo & Sports Optics - India, South-East Asia & SAARC (ZEISS Photonics and Optics Division), said: "ZEISS has a long-standing commitment to providing optical excellence. Through this launch we want to deliver a new standard in lightweight, high-performance binoculars engineered for enthusiats who demand the best. ZEISS SFL 50 binocular will offer unparalleled optical clarity and comfort in a compact package, ensuring every observation is exceptional."

Experience clarity and brightness

ZEISS SFL 50 will ensure optical excellence by offering a superior viewing experience in any situation. Coupled with an impressive 90% light transmission, it delivers exceptionally bright and clear images across the entire field of view, even during dawn, dusk, or in heavily shaded areas.

The user can witness incredibly lifelike colors, outstanding color fidelity, and minimal distracting stray light, enabling swift and accurate subject identification. The expansive field of view makes tracking fast-moving subjects, like a flock of Arctic Terns, remarkably easy and enjoyable.

Designed with an ergonomic advantage

The ZEISS SFL 50 binocular is crafted for exceptional comfort, even during extended observation sessions. The intuitive SmartFocus Concept allows for rapid and precise focusing, while the perfectly positioned large focus wheel ensures a natural hand posture, preventing finger strain and fatigue. For ultimate flexibility, the integrated tripod adapter interface* enables quick and secure attachment and removal from a tripod, providing stability whenever needed.

The latest series of binoculars will be available in three distinct magnifications to suit various observation requirements: 8x50, 10x50, and 12x50.

ZEISS SFL 50 will be available for the Indian shoppers from 1st week of May at a starting price of INR 1,96,399/-. Buyers can check the range and choose to buy from dealer partners of ZEISS India or leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon.

Further information visit www.zeiss.com/nature

*Tripod adapter interface will be available in SFL 12*50 packaging

