Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): ZestMoney, India's largest and fastest growing Buy Now, Pay Later platform in India, announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the second consecutive year.

This Great Place to Work® certification recognises the Company's people practises and its commitment to creating a great workplace culture.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is considered the gold standard in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures and reflects High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ within organizations globally. The certification process involves participation in the Trust Index(c) employee survey and meeting the required threshold score.

"Our people are at the core of our business, and we're committed to creating an environment in which they can thrive. We are proud to have received the Great Place to Work certification for the second year in a row, especially at a time when we have been fully remote and added 60% of our workforce during the pandemic. Buy Now, Pay Later is emerging as one of the hottest sectors globally and we are attracting the best talent to power affordability for people," said Priya Sharma, CFO, COO & Co-founder of ZestMoney.

"We have taken utmost care in fostering a culture that focuses on work-life balance and the importance of mental wellbeing. It was humbling to see employees launch an internal task force during the peak of the second wave of COVID to help with information and resources and extend a helping hand to the larger community," Priya Sharma added.

The company launched several initiatives like unlimited sick leave options for all employees and 24/7 access to reliable therapists and counsellors. To encourage constant learning, Masterclasses are organised with who's who of the industry on relevant topics and employees are encouraged to consider a switch internally to roles they want to drive. Specific employee initiatives like mystery shopping at partner stores and customer calling were organised to foster innovation.

ZestMoney also launched a 'Returning women Programme' to help women kick-start their careers after a break. Also, the company has been open to rehiring employees who have left the organisation and that has received a massive response too. For tech talent, O'Reilly learning platform was made accessible which was widely popular.

ZestMoney is expanding its engineering, product, risk, data science, and customer relations teams as it develops new solutions to improve the consumer experience. Since it is an omni-channel player with 10,000 online and 75,000 physical stores, the company is adding more people to cater to the massive interest from merchant partners as well.

2021 has been a milestone year for ZestMoney as it marked five years of operations and expanded its business, while adding more employees to power the mission of affordability for India. The company aims to hire 200-300 employees in the coming year.

