Chandigarh [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zeya By Kundan, the exquisite affordable luxury gold jewellery brand from Kundan Group that owns the largest private gold refinery in India, today inaugurated its new flagship store at Sector 17-C, Bridge Road, Chandigarh. In its maiden foray in the region, the store is spread over 1000 sq feet and adds to the existing store in Delhi, Mumbai and Ludhiana.

Similar to the online experience, the store will offer a stunning, affordable and lightweight gold jewellery exclusive collection in 18KT and 22KT across categories like rings, earrings, pendants, sets, necklaces, Bracelets, bangles and so on. Also showcasing gold/silver coins with 999.9 purity and gold foiled frames in 99.9 purity from Kundan.

Speaking at the inauguration, Vidit Garg, Director, Kundan Group said, "We are delighted to launch our store in the city of Chandigarh. The store brings the best in design craftsmanship from all over the country for every occasion. We see majority of customers today shortlist a product online, but prefer buying from physical stores. By setting up an experiential store, we aim to provide the people of Chandigarh a truly omnichannel experience."

He further added that demand for jewellery is seeing an upward trend in the semi-urban areas as the festive season approaches. Catering to these sections, Zeya By Kundan plans to open more outlets in India, especially in Tier-I and Tier-II cities.

The store makes for a truly memorable buying experience with luxurious interiors, mesmerizing jewellery displays and an implacable service for the customers. It also speaks of Zeya by Kundan's commitment to make modern, affordable jewellery increasingly accessible.

The quintessential meaning of Zeya is "Success". Zeya is born out of heritage and values and yet carries 'Modern' look in its designs and craftsmanship. Zeya is the latest offering that Kundan Group has brought to you that is affordable, fashionable, quality-assured and for the 'New-You'. It is inspired by fashion and one of the trendiest in town! Our jewellery is light-weight, budget-friendly in 18KT and 22KT Crafted in European cubic zirconia which gives you every-day wear a new 'Sparkle'. Our innovative team of designers has worked hard to encapsulate the essence of Indian jewellery and give you designs which are trendy yet Indian. So acquire your first Zeya collection and make your mark! Zeya not only adorns you but does not shy away to make a statement! Zeya desires to be a sought-after and the preferred brand of jewellery for every-day wear.

