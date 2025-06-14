VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 14: India's intimatewear market is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by rising expectations around quality, inclusivity, and convenience. At the forefront of this shift is Zivame -- the country's leading D2C intimatewear brand -- reshaping how women discover, engage with, and purchase intimatewear. Through a seamless blend of digital innovation and an expanding retail footprint, Zivame is setting new standards in how intimatewear is experienced across the country.

Marking a key milestone in its growth journey, Zivame inaugurated its first-ever franchise store at Vishal De Mall, Madurai, Tamil Nadu on 11th June 2025 -- a strategic entry into one of the brand's fastest-growing southern markets.

The grand launch event was inaugurated by the Chief guest - Rajarathinam Ilakovan, Director of Vishal De Mall, and witnessed the presence of Zivame CEO Lavanya Pachisia, Retail Head Jayendre Nath, and Brand Marketing Head Daman Bali, and an enthusiastic welcome from the local community. The store's vibrant debut not only highlights Zivame's strong foothold in South India but also signals the beginning of its next big leap.

At the launch of Zivame's first-ever franchise store, CEO Lavanya Pachisia shared key insights into the brand's growth journey and vision ahead. - "Since Zivame originated in Bengaluru, South India has always been a key market for us. Expanding through local franchise partners allows us to not only deepen our presence in the region but also better understand and cater to local preferences. It's an important step in making the 'Zivame experience' more accessible and relevant to women across diverse communities."

With a strong Pan-India retail presence already in place, Zivame is now scaling up its reach by deepening access to other emerging markets across the country. This strategic expansion brings the brand even closer to customers across metros, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities -- complementing its robust online presence with an even more expansive offline footprint.For potential franchisors and seasoned investors, Zivame's franchise program offers a compelling business opportunity with strong brand equity, proven business model, and built-in operational support.

For franchise enquiries or if you're an interested franchisor, write to Zivame at: partnership@zivame.com

Founded in 2011, Zivame has redefined the intimatewear category with deep consumer insight, innovation, technology, and trend-forward design -- all anchored in women's comfort. As of 2025, with a portfolio of 50,000+ styles across lingerie, sleepwear, shapewear, and activewear in over 100 sizes, Zivame has evolved beyond retail into a trusted destination for women across ages and geographies.

From launching India's first online Fitcode to breakthrough campaigns like Museum of Boobs, Zivame has consistently stayed ahead of the curve. By combining tech-enabled solutions with deep consumer understanding, the brand has redefined how women experience intimatewear in India -- creating one of the most influential fashion-retail ecosystems in the country.

