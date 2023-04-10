Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI): Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Azithromycin Tablets USP, 500 mg.

Azithromycin is prescribed to treat certain bacterial infections such as bronchitis, pneumonia, sexually transmitted diseases (STD), and infections of the ears, lungs, sinuses, skin, throat, and reproductive organs.

Also Read | DC vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 16.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad, it informed stock exchanges.

Azithromycin Tablets USP, 500 mg has about annual sales of USD 20 million in the US. (ANI)

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana Takes Admission for BCom at Sanjay Ghodawat University in Kolhapur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)