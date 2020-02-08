Celebrate Valentine's Day with Attractive Offers on Huawei Devices

New Delhi [India] Feb 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): To make this Valentine's Day truly memorable for consumers, Huawei Consumer Business Group India, announced an array of irresistible offers on some of its bestselling and popular devices, namely Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei Y9 Prime, Huawei Watch GT, and Huawei Watch GT2.As a part of the offer, consumers will get exciting gifts including, the premium PLAYGO N23 Bluetooth earphones with Huawei Y9 Prime, the stylish Freelace, free with the widely considered camera king, Huawei P30 Pro and Mini Speaker free with Huawei Watch GT2.The offers will be available across Croma and retail stores. Furthermore, the Huawei Watch GT will be available with a discount price of Rs 2000 on Amazon and Flipkart. The offers will last between February 10 and February 16, 2020, only.Huawei will also run a special contest - #Expressyourlove - on its social media and community platforms this Valentine's Day, allowing customers to win more exciting prizes.Under the contest, people will share heart-shaped patterns from their daily lives and the winners will be selected through a lucky draw. The winners stand a chance to win exciting gifts. The contest will commence on February 10, 2020, and will conclude on February 14, 2020.Let us look at some of the best gifting options that you can give to your loved one this Valentine's Day.Huawei Watch GT2The recently launched Huawei Watch GT2 boasts of a high-quality 3D glass face, to create the bezel-less vision with an AMOLED screen on top. The smartwatch is equipped with an impressive two-week long battery life. It is powered by Kirin A1 chipset, the world's first chipset exclusively designed for wearables. Huawei Watch GT2 integrates features such as 150 meters of Bluetooth connectivity, sleep tracking feature, Huawei TruRelax functionality to track stress levels, 15 workout modes, etc. The watch can also store music; thanks to its 2GB memory.The Huawei Watch GT2 will be available across all GT and Croma Stores at Rs 15990 for Huawei Watch GT2 (Sports), Rs 17990 for Huawei Watch GT2 Classic and Rs 21990 for Huawei Watch GT2 Metal strap. Customers buying the Watch GT2 will get a Huawei Mini Speaker worth Rs 2999, for free.Huawei P30 ProThe Huawei P30 Pro is designed to rewrite the rules of smartphone photography with numerous breakthrough technology innovations and ingenious Camera design. The quad-camera setup of the Huawei P30 Pro consists of a 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 40-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel zoom lens, and a Time of Flight sensor, which capture incredible photos and videos, making the overall photography experience, incredibly astonishing.Consumers would get a FreeLace worth Rs 4999 on the purchase of Huawei P30 Pro available on Croma and other retail stores as part of Valentine's Day offer.Huawei Y9 Prime 2019The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is Huawei's first-ever pop-up camera smartphone. It sports a 16MP Auto Pop-up front camera with f/2.2 aperture and comes with a 16MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, f/2.4 aperture, and f/2.4 aperture respectively. The smartphone boasts of a 4000 mAh powerful battery. One of the most versatile premium devices in the market, the Y9 Prime 2019 packs in all that you need and much more.During the offer, the Huawei Y9 Prime will be available across all GT and Croma Stores at a price of Rs 15990. Customers purchasing the Y9 Prime will get free PLAYGO N23 Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 1999.Huawei Watch GTThe Huawei Watch GT has 1.37 Inch (3.48 cm) AMOLED Display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The other features include Water-resistance, Fitness Tracking, Circular Flat Dial Design, Heart rate monitor, Sleep quality tracker, etc. The Huawei Watch GT also boasts of incredible battery life. All of this at an affordable price range. Huawei Watch GT will be available at a discount of Rs 2000, on Amazon and Flipkart. The Watch GT sports and activities will be available for Rs 8990, and the GT Classic will be available for Rs 10990.This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)