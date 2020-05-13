C'garh Board Not to Conduct Pending Class X & XII Exams

Raipur, May 13 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has decided not to hold examinations for the remaining subjects of Class X and XII due to the coronavirus outbreak, an official here said on Wednesday.

The board exams for some minor subjects of Class X and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class XII had to be abruptly postponed in March due to the nationwide shutdown to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, he said.

Earlier, the board had decided to hold examinations in earlyMay, but it could not be materialized due to extension of lockdown restrictions, he said.

Now it has been decided that exams for the remaining subjects will not be held.

An internal assessment of students would be done and accordingly marks would be awarded in these subjects, he said.

Those failing to clear the assessment and skipping the procedures would be given minimum passing marks.

Nobody would be failed during the assessment of the remaining subjects, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)