C'garh Minister Asks MHA to Reconsider Decision to Allow Liquor Shops to Open

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Monday objected to the order of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which allowed the opening of liquor shops and asked the MHA to reconsider the decision."The administration is at fault where norms of lockdown have been flouted. There must be some sort of action to ensure that it does not recur. A lot of people are against the opening of liquor shops in Chhattisgarh but they have been opened as there is a government order," Deo told ANI."The Central government should not allow the opening of the liquor shops in these times. The decision should be reconsidered," added Deo.This comes after people in large numbers today gathered outside several liquor shops in the State, openly flouting social distancing norms.Liquor shops opened today after 40 days of lockdown as the Centre has started easing curbs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)