Chandigarh Administration Sends 420 Stranded People to Manipur

Chandigarh [India], May 13 (ANI): Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday arranged a train to help stranded 420 people, including students, to reach their home state Manipur. The Department of Public Relations said in a release that due to lockdown some migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others were stranded in Chandigarh. "Today movement 420 students/other persons of Manipur was facilitated by the Chandigarh Administration. Firstly they were medically examined and then sent to the Sirhind Border through special buses and their subsequent journey was arranged through train," the release said. (ANI)

