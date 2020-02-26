Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam Takes All Ten Wickets in Women's U19 Trophy Match

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Chandigarh's 16-year-old pace sensation Kashvee Gautam registered a remarkable feat by taking all ten wickets in a women's U-19 one-day trophy match.She achieved the feat against Arunachal Pradesh at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, helping her side win the game by 161 runs.Gautam returned with figures of 10-12, helping Chandigarh bowl out their opponents for just 25 runs.She also managed to take a hat-trick apart from her 10-wicket haul.The official handle of ICC posted a video of the 16-year-old's feat and captioned the post as: "Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam, 16, bowled some fiery inswingers and returned unbelievable figures of 10/12 to bowl Arunachal Pradesh out for 25 in the Women's U19 One Day Trophy. What talent! How long until we see her in #TeamIndia colours".In the match, Chandigarh made 186/4 in the allotted fifty overs. Kashvee, who is also the skipper of the side, scored 49 runs off just 68 balls.For India, Anil Kumble had taken a ten-wicket haul in a Test match against Pakistan in 1999. He then became the second bowler after Jim Laker to achieve the feat. (ANI)

