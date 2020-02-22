Chennai, Aizawl Face off in Bid to Move Up

Coimbatore, Feb 22 (PTI) Bidding to improve their positions, defending champions Chennai City FC and Aizawl FC will lock horns in an I-League match here on Sunday.

With just one point separating the two sides, Chennai (15) and Aizawl (14) are currently placed eighth and 10th on the points table respectively.

The hosts did create a flurry of scoring opportunities in their last game against TRAU but were denied three points by the goalkeeping heroics of Shayan Roy.

Reflecting on those 90 minutes, Chennai City coach Akbar Nawas said, "Yes, it was frustrating not to win the game against TRAU but we have to take the positives and continue building on the same in our next game."

Weighing in on their next opponents, he added, "Aizawl are a tough team to play. They have the ability to eke out wins but we are definitely gunning for three points which is obviously crucial at this stage of the season."

Aizawl were on course to coming away with a draw from Margao against Churchill Brothers but the Red Machines caused stoppage-time heartbreak for the visitors and head coach Stanley Rozario admitted that his side needs to learn to play smarter in the dying moments.

"My players need to learn how to play during added-on time. They need to manage the time better by defending and playing safe and for that, more focus and concentration is needed," the Aizawl coach said.

