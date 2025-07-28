New Delhi, July 28: The Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) expressed "deep anguish and alarm" on Monday over the climate of "hostility and violence" prevailing in the country towards minority communities, as it highlighted the recent arrest of two nuns from Kerala in Chhattisgarh. According to media reports, the nuns were arrested on charges of human trafficking and forced conversion raised by right-wing activists.

At a press conference here, the archbishop warned that a deconstruction of the constitutional state and communalisation of independent institutions of Indian democracy are too serious to ignore. "The Catholic Bishops Conference of India expresses its deep anguish and alarm over the growing climate of hostility and violence directed against minority communities in the country," Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto said, reading out from a statement issued by the CBCI.

"Gripped by fear and pain, minorities find themselves increasingly vulnerable amidst rising attacks by communal elements and the disturbing apathy of those entrusted with enforcing the law and upholding constitutional values. In light of these grave developments, the CBCI issues this clarion call to the nation," he said. The archbishop highlighted a statement made by Gopichand Padalkar, an MLA of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, that he will give a cash reward to anyone who thrashes those visiting villages for religious conversions.

The archbishop said not even an FIR was filed against the MLA, in "stark contrast to the swift legal response often seen against students, activists and opposition leaders for far less serious expressions, such as social media posts or peaceful dissent". He described the Chhattisgarh incident as "troubling" and said the nuns were arrested reportedly at the behest of "communal elements". "The sisters were arrested for accompanying two women who were travelling with them. Notably, the arrests were carried out despite the fact that both women were above 18 years of age and had provided written consent letters from their parents," he said.

The archbishop said the women would have been provided employment and the nuns had gone to Chhattisgarh to personally receive them and take them to Agra. He also claimed that when the families of the women approached the police, they were denied permission to meet them. He claimed that the charge of committing an offence under section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 1968 was not there in the initial FIR and was added later.

"A deconstruction of the constitutional state and communalisation of independent institutions of Indian democracy are too serious to ignore. An end of the rule of law is anarchy and no nation can wish for it," the archbishop said. "Abdication of its duty by the courts is the beginning of it. Of late, we have seen a chief justice of India holding court to decide allegations against himself and some others sitting before deities for divine help to decide serious and highly-sensitive legal issues, rather than taking recourse to the Constitution and the laws. The latest trend of the higher court judges preaching for a majoritarian rule in the country...," he said.

Mathew Koyickal, the deputy secretary general of the CBCI, said they are in touch with the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government over the matter. The Centre is responding "very positively", he said, adding that they are also getting help from Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Asked if they had raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meetings with him, Koyickal said, "We had invited the prime minister. I think we have a little right to invite the prime minister of the country to our headquarters here. He obliged and came.... And prior to that, the prime minister himself wanted to visit our cathedral. We cannot say no to the prime minister of our country. He came, he visited us."

"We, the church, have no politics whatsoever. Whether the ruling party or the opposition or no matter if it is any party -- they are all welcome. But we are very clear on our stand.... If a government goes against human rights, against the Constitution, against our fundamental rights and freedom, we will be against that government," he added. Koyickal said the case against the nuns was a fabricated one and demanded that the FIR be quashed. Asked if the CBCI would demand a ban on the Bajrang Dal, he said, "Whichever organisation indulges in these anti-national activities, we do not spare them.... We do not sit back and say that let them be permitted.... We can demand that they be banned if it is necessary. We are not scared of saying that."

