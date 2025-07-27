Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Pune Rural Police have arrested one individual in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a young woman in Lonavala city.

The incident occurred on Saturday, according to a senior police official. As per the complaint filed by the victim, three individuals allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Meets Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Who Led Operation Sindoor Presser, Says 'She Epitomises Grace, Valour, Dignity, and Bravery' (See Post).

Acting on a complaint, police identified and arrested one of the accused. However, officials have also clarified that their primary investigation suggests that one person was directly involved in the crime, and further investigations are going on.

"A case has been registered based on the woman's complaint. One accused has been arrested and produced before the magistrate, who remanded him to police custody till 29 July. Further investigation is underway," said Rajesh Ramghare, Sr PI, Lonavala City Police Station of Pune Rural Police.

Also Read | Viral Annual Income Certificate: Netizens Dub Madhya Pradesh Farmer 'Poorest Man in India' After Pic of His Annual Income of INR 3 Goes Viral on Social Media; 'Clerical Error' Say Officials.

The victim, a local resident of Lonavala, is currently undergoing medical treatment and counselling. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)