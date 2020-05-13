Chhattisgarh Decides Not to Conduct Remaining Exams for Class 10, 12

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has decided to not conduct the examination of the remaining papers for classes 10 and 12 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.Prof VK Goyal, Secretary, Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education said that the marks for these papers will be given on the basis of internal assessment.Earlier, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the pending CBSE board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be held from July 1 to July 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)